Website Development :  Special Development Ministry to spend GH¢800k on website

The Ministry of Special Development Initiatives has proposed to spend a scandalous sum of GH¢800,000 for its website development, according to a document.

The sum allocated for the website development was, however, approved by Parliament.

It is unclear the nature of the website the ministry intends to develop but an IT expert Divine Puplampo has cautioned against what he believes to be unsubstantiated claims about the budget for the website.

He said "Such an amount for a new ministry’s website is a just a rip-off. It is outrageously too much. For a new ministry that obviously has limited information and data to post out there, it shouldn’t cost them more GH¢200,000 to develop a good website and that should even include maintenance."

The Special Development ministry was part of the six new ministries the government created which will be working from the Office of the President and funded by the budget of the Presidency.

According to Nana Addo, the decision to create these ministries is in line with the NPP manifesto and in tandem with promises made on the campaign trail.

The ministry is headed by Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson.