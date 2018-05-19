Home > News > World >

DR Congo reports 3 new Ebola cases


Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new cases

Three new Ebola cases have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's sprawling northwest taking the number of suspected infections to 43, the health minister said in a statement seen Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebola is both lethal and highly contagious, which makes it difficult to contain play

Ebola is both lethal and highly contagious, which makes it difficult to contain

(WHO/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three new Ebola cases have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's sprawling northwest taking the number of suspected infections to 43, the health minister said in a statement seen Saturday.

Alarm bells sounded on Thursday after the outbreak, previously reported in a remote rural area of the country, notched up its first confirmed case in Mbandaka, a city of 1.2 million.

"Three new cases were reported (in Mbandaka) and tested positive for the Ebola virus," Health Minister Oly Ilungao said in the statement.

"In total, 43 cases of haemorrhagic fever have been flagged in the region of which 17 are confirmed, 21 are probable and five are suspected cases," he said.

In Geneva, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) put the death toll at 25 but said 45 cases have been recorded, 14 of which have been confirmed by lab tests.

The WHO on Friday said the latest Ebola outbreak did not warrant being labelled an emergency of "international concern", adding that Kinshasa's response along with its own had been "rapid and comprehensive."

The government announced the outbreak of the deadly virus in northwestern Equateur province on May 8.

In the WHO's parlance, "a public health emergency of international concern" is an "extraordinary event" in which a disease may spread across borders and requires a vigorous international response.

Ebola is both lethal and highly contagious, which makes it difficult to contain -- especially in urban environments where people are mobile and come into more contact with others.

It is notorious for its high fatality rate and extreme symptoms, which can include internal and external bleeding.

The current outbreak -- the ninth to hit the DRC since Ebola was identified in 1976 -- involves the same strain of the virus that struck three West African countries in 2013-15 and sparked an international panic. It went on to kill more than 11,300 people in the deadliest ever Ebola epidemic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Prince Harry: The troubled playboy grows up Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows up
In Afghan: Cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded In Afghan Cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded
Cuba Plane Crash: 'The explosion shook everything' - Witnesses Cuba Plane Crash 'The explosion shook everything' - Witnesses
In Mexico: Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at Trump tweets In Mexico Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at Trump tweets
In Iraq: Cleric Moqtada Sadr wins election but forming government far off In Iraq Cleric Moqtada Sadr wins election but forming government far off
In Spain: Brazen drug trafficking alarms south In Spain Brazen drug trafficking alarms south

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
2 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
3 Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in powerbullet
4 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
5 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
6 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect...bullet
7 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royals put finishing touches...bullet
8 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new...bullet
9 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Related Articles

Ebola In DRC not 'currently' an 'emergency of international concern': WHO
In DR Congo City, worry and anger over Ebola scare
Ebola WHO says 'high risk' virus will spread in DR Congo
Ebola Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case
Ebola MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak
Ebola Vaccine arrives in DR Congo amid outbreak

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Portugal's "presidential train" is out of retirement and taking passengers on a gourmet trip through the picturesque Douro valley
Portugal Going back in time on country's 'presidential train'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) will unveil Donald Trump's new strategy on Iran on Monday in his first major foreign policy speech
Mike Pompeo US trying to move forward after quitting Iran nuclear deal
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak is barred from leaving Malaysia and police have seized large amounts of cash, jewels and luxury items from his home and other sites
Najib Razak Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's PM
Cate Blanchett heads the Cannes jury
Palme d'Or Race for gold reaches climax at politically charged Cannes