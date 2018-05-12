Home > News > World >

East Timor votes after tense campaign


East Timor Country votes after tense campaign

East Timor headed to the polls Saturday after a tension-filled campaign that has focussed on boosting development and diversifying the impoverished young country's oil-dependent economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The vote will be East Timor's second general election in less than a year after a months-long political impasse play

The vote will be East Timor's second general election in less than a year after a months-long political impasse

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

East Timor headed to the polls Saturday after a tension-filled campaign that has focussed on boosting development and diversifying the impoverished young country's oil-dependent economy.

It will be the second general election in less than a year after a months-long political impasse saw the 65-member parliament dissolved in January.

Some 784,000 people are registered to vote across 13 municipalities and voters turned out early to cast their ballot.

"I am proud because today I have made my choice. I choose Fretilin because it has a good program to move the country forward," voter Leni Fernandes said.

Political parties on the tiny half-island nation of 1.2 million people made their final pitch to voters this week, wrapping up a fractious campaign.

Violent clashes broke out last weekend between supporters of the Fretilin party and backers of the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT) led by former president and independence hero Xanana Gusmao.

Despite a relatively peaceful election in July, some analysts have warned the charged political environment could lead to unrest this time around.

"There are concerns given the vitriol that has accompanied the campaigning, that once the results are known one of the two main groups is going to be very disappointed and there may be trouble," Damien Kingsbury, coordinator of the Australia Timor-Leste Election Observer Mission, told AFP.

Parliament was dissolved and new elections called amid tensions between former prime minister Mari Alkatiri's minority government and the opposition centred around Gusmao's CNRT.

Alkatiri's Fretilin party, which narrowly won last July's poll, collapsed after its bid to introduce a policy programme and new budget were thwarted by a hostile opposition.

The parliamentary election will determine the choice of prime minister for the former Portuguese colony.

Chosen by the winning party or a coalition of parties in parliament, the prime minister the most influential political figure, as the presidency is largely ceremonial but can help keep the peace between feuding politicians.

Fretilin and the three-party Parliamentary Majority Alliance (AMP) led by the CNRT are expected to dominate polls again.

East Timor won independence in 2002 after a brutal, 24-year occupation by neighbouring Indonesia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Damascus: Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitor In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitor
In Philippine: Sacked chief justice to appeal her ouster In Philippine Sacked chief justice to appeal her ouster
In Australia: Shooting victims 3 generations of same family: police In Australia Shooting victims 3 generations of same family: police
China: Country marks 10th anniversary of devastating earthquake China Country marks 10th anniversary of devastating earthquake
In China: Driver found dead after passenger murder in carpool case In China Driver found dead after passenger murder in carpool case
In Malaysia: Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss In Malaysia Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12bullet
2 In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3bullet
3 In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicidebullet
4 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
5 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
6 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
7 In South Africa Imam dead in mosque attack, 2 others injuredbullet
8 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just...bullet
9 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews,...bullet
10 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump...bullet

Related Articles

China Country marks 10th anniversary of devastating earthquake
Ai Weiwei China still won't tell truth about Sichuan quake
In Malaysia Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss
Najib Razak Malaysia's scandal-mired on the ropes after shock loss
Sexual Abuse Chile bishops prepare for papal dressing down over abuse
Southwestern China Chinese village 10 years after quake
New York Times How Michael Cohen, denied White House job, was seen as Its hatekeeper
Shirak Armenia's poorest province pins hopes on 'velvet revolution'
World As volcano erupts in Hawaii, 'i can see my house burning'
World How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
5 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet
9 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Nicaraguan demonstrators block a roundabout during a protest against a fuel price increase, in Managua on May 11, 2018
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua president accepts bishops' conditions for dialogue
Luigi Di Maio (left) and Matteo Salvini are also willing to make compromises over their flagship policies
Matteo Salvini Nervy Europe watches on as Italian populists, far-right continue govt talks
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei was among the volunteers and rescuers who rushed to Sichuan in the immediate aftermath of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake that slammed the region on May 12, 2008, flattening entire villages
Ai Weiwei China still won't tell truth about Sichuan quake
An Iraqi policeman guards a checkpoint by electoral posters in the old town of Mosul as the country prepares for parliamentary elections
In Iraq Voters and candidates in election