Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Greek protesters clash with police after Macedonia name deal


In Greece Protesters clash with police after Macedonia name deal

Greek protesters on Sunday clashed with riot police, who beat them back with tear gas after a historic Greek-Macedonian deal to end a 27-year name row.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Greek protestors were surrounded by police near the small village of Pisoderi play

Greek protestors were surrounded by police near the small village of Pisoderi

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Greek protesters on Sunday clashed with riot police, who beat them back with tear gas after a historic Greek-Macedonian deal to end a 27-year name row.

A woman was hit on the head by a rock, and a man was being treated for breathing trouble, health officials said.

Some 500 demonstrators, waving Greek flags, had tried to approach the signature ceremony on the banks of Lake Prespa on the other side of the mountain from where the protest took place.

But they were surrounded by police near the small village of Pisoderi, some 25 kilometres (16 miles) away from the ceremony.

One detachment of riot police blocked the rural road leading to the lake, while others on mountain slopes threw stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd.

The authorities said some 5,000 people had earlier taken part in the protest against the agreement.

"We are fighting for the land of our fathers. We are not backing down," a protester said.

While the demonstration took place, the foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia signed a preliminary accord to rename the country the Republic of North Macedonia, a move hailed by the European Union, the United Nations and NATO.

Since 1991, Athens has objected to its neighbour being called Macedonia because it has its own northern province of the same name, which in ancient times was the cradle of Alexander the Great's empire -- a source of intense pride for modern-day Greeks.

At the fishing village of Psarades, where the deal was signed, priests tolled the local church bell in a sign of mourning, an AFP reporter said.

On Saturday, police guarding parliament had also clashed with protesters as Tsipras defeated a vote of censure against his government.

The government has blamed the incidents on far-right hardliners.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Boko Haram: Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno state Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno state
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish president, Ince square up for heavyweight poll fight Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president, Ince square up for heavyweight poll fight
In Kiev: Police detain 56 far-right activists during LGBT march In Kiev Police detain 56 far-right activists during LGBT march
In Russia: Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to move In Russia Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to move
In DR Congo: Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike In DR Congo Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike
In Australia: Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan In Australia Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup...bullet
3 In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aidbullet
4 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
5 In Syria Graffiti boys who lit war brace for regime attackbullet
6 Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boatsbullet
7 Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on...bullet
8 Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of...bullet
9 In Glasgow Blaze guts one of world's top art schools - againbullet
10 Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without...bullet

Related Articles

In Europe Scepticism as Greece, Macedonia prepare to ink name accord
World Cup 2018 Eight facts involving Croatia clash against Nigeria
Entertainment How soccer's minnows get to the World Cup
Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boats
In Greece Govt faces censure vote, demos over Macedonia deal
Opinion Are genetic testing sites the new social networks?
Football Queiroz's Iran target 'Universe Cup final' against Spain
Football Iran deserve level playing field - Queiroz
World Cup 2018 Bouhaddouz own goal hands Iran late victory over Morocco

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Squatters in a rundown building in central Cape Town have no access to either electricity or water
In South Africa Black majority battles apartheid urban planning
Conservative Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque could become the country's youngest ever leader at 41
In Colombia Anti-FARC hardliner Duque closes in on presidency
The wines to be auctioned off next month include Cros-Parantoux Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, which ranks among the world's priciest drops
In Geneva Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale
Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro -- a former guerrilla and mayor of Bogota -- is facing off against conservative frontrunner Ivan Duque on Sunday
In Colombia Ex-guerrilla Petro carrying left's hopes in election