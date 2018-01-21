Home > News > World >

United against Trump, women take to the streets


In Los Angeles United against Trump, women take to the streets

A year after women took to the streets en masse to protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration, thousands of marchers gathered Saturday in cities across the United States

  • Published: , Refreshed:
women's march 2.0 play

women's march 2.0

(Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Los Angeles, so many women showed up that it was hard to get a cellphone signal within the crowd. In Chicago, thousands assembled downtown, surrounded by gleaming skyscrapers.

And in New York, women filled Central Park West from 61st Street to as far north as the eye could see.

Over the last year, every day when I read the news or watch the news, I’m horrified at the things that Trump and his administration are doing,” said Claudia Grubbs, a 42-year-old high school teacher who marched in Los Angeles. Grubbs said the experience of marching a year ago spurred her to donate to organizations that support women in politics.

Amanda Kowalski, also in Los Angeles, said she was fed up with the power imbalance between the sexes. “I’m done with men feeling like they have some sort of power over women,” said Kowalski, 28, who works in financial services.

The president seemed to celebrate the women’s demonstrations, even though the protests across the country had a distinct anti-Trump message.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” Trump said on Twitter. “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the unemployment rate for women ages 20 and older has been falling steadily since 2012, years before Trump took office.

In Washington, the site of the most high-profile march last year, participants made their way to the Lincoln Memorial wearing the symbolic pink hats that were popular in 2017.

The organizers of last year’s march in Washington focused their energy this year on putting together an event Sunday in Las Vegas. The event, called Power to the Polls, will serve as an opening rally for a national voter registration campaign.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Patrick Meehan: Congressman fought harassment, then settled own case Patrick Meehan Congressman fought harassment, then settled own case
The White House: Trump is mired in familiar crisis with shutdown The White House Trump is mired in familiar crisis with shutdown
In Hawaii: Governor learned missile alert was false within two minutes In Hawaii Governor learned missile alert was false within two minutes
Kabul Attacks Updates: At least 5 killed in hotel attack that trapped hundreds of guests Kabul Attacks Updates At least 5 killed in hotel attack that trapped hundreds of guests
In DR Congo: Government blocks internet ahead of banned protests In DR Congo Government blocks internet ahead of banned protests
In Kabul: At least six dead in 12-hour Taliban siege at luxury hotel In Kabul At least six dead in 12-hour Taliban siege at luxury hotel

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 Copacabana beach Australian in serious condition after accidentbullet
2 Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says Turkey has launched new ground...bullet
3 Roy Bennett Zimbabwean opposition leader, wife die in Mexico...bullet
4 World North Korea agrees, again, to pre-olympic visit to South Koreabullet
5 In DR Congo Government blocks internet ahead of banned protestsbullet
6 The White House Trump is mired in familiar crisis with shutdownbullet
7 World Nicolle Wallace's road from the white house to 30 rockbullet
8 In Turkey 11 killed, 46 injured in bus accidentbullet
9 World Paul Bocuse, celebrated French chef, dies at 91bullet
10 US Vice President Pence heads to Mideast amid Arab...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy 50 haunting photos of abandoned shopping malls around the US
Trump Protestors flock in droves as Women march against US President
Sports The Lakers just set a new NBA record for shooting futility — and still managed to win
Finance The most expensive home for sale in every US state
Tech Tom Petty died from an accidental drug overdose involving painkiller Fentanyl
Politics Porn star Stormy Daniels describes alleged affair with Trump, including watching Shark Week in his hotel room
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Strategy Here's the biggest surprise from Amazon's HQ2 shortlist (AMZN)
Tech 'Paddington 2' has broken the record as the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes of all time — and critics cannot stop gushing about this adorable bear

Top Videos

1 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debtbullet
2 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet

World

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters fire towards YPG positions in the Afrin area on January 20, 2018
Turkey Attacks Terrified children, empty streets in Syria's Afrin
Trump Tower in Mumbai. Credit Asmita Parelkar for The New York Times
World On new Indian condos, the name is Trump, and the Lure is meeting one
Syrians demonstrate in support of a joint rebel and Turkish military operation against Syrian-Kurdish forces in the town of Afrin
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey has 'de-facto' launched ground operation on Syria's Afrin
Mary Lou McDonald presents a fresh face for Sinn Fein and has no historic links to the Irish Republican Army, the party's now-defunct paramiliatry wing
Mary Lou McDonald Irish Politician to replace Adams as Ireland's Sinn Fein chief