Aduana Stars drawn with Asec Mimosas, Raja & AS Vita Club


CAF Confederations Cup Draw Aduana Stars drawn with Asec Mimosas, Raja & AS Vita Club

Aduana Stars opponents have won at least one African title compared to Aduana, who are making their debut in the money zone of a continental club competition.

Aduana Stars have been handed tough draw in the group stages of this year's CAF Confederation Cup, with the Ghanaian champions facing Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast and DR Congo’s AS Vita club.

The Dormaa-based club secured their place following a 7-3 aggregate victory over Fosa Juniors of Madagascar in the playoffs.

The group phase kicks off on Sunday 6 May and there will be a second round of group matches on Wednesday 16 May before a hiatus for the World Cup.

The last four rounds of group games are set for July and August after which the top two teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals in September.

African Confederation Cup draw:

Group A: ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Raja Casablanca (Morocco), AS Vita Club (DR Congo), Aduana Stars (Ghana)

Group B: Renaissance Berkane (Morocco), Al Masry (Egypt), UCD Songo (Mozambique), Al Hilal (Sudan)

Group C: Enyimba (Nigeria), AC Williamsville (Ivory Coast), CARA Brazzaville (Congo), Djoliba (Mali)

Group D: Rayon Sport (Rwanda), USM Alger (Algeria), Young Africans (Tanzania), Gor Mahia (Kenya)

