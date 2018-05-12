Home > Sports >

Asante Kotoko striker laughs off AshGold reports


Saddick Adams Asante Kotoko striker laughs off AshGold reports

Transfer-listed Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams has laughed off reports claiming he has joined AshantiGold SC.

  • Published:
The Porcupine Warriors confirmed the former Atletico Madrid has been axed along with five other players.

Ghanaian outlet Kick GH and other media houses have confirmed the striker has reached agreement with the Miners for a swift switch.

But, Adams has told Sunyani-based Space FM that he has not spoken to officials of the Obuase-based former Ghana Premier League winners though he admits he would love to return to the club where he started his career.

“I’ve not spoken to them,” he laughed off.

“I would be happy to move there because that’s where I started my career,” He added.

“When I decide to join any club it would be out in the media. I’m currently in Tamale,” he concluded.

Adams scored a hat-trick to win the last season edition of the MTN FA Cup for Kotoko.

 

 

credit: Ghanasportsonline

