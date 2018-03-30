news

The 2018 edition of the UPAC tournament has reached the ultimate round where we see 8 schools from different zones across the country battle it out for the top tertiary basketball prize in Ghana.

We now give a summary of how these teams qualified to the quarter final stage of the tournament.

Zone 1

In Zone one All Nations University took the top prize in the Zone for the second consecutive time.

All Nations started by losing to 31-33 to Koforidua Technical but beat Ho Technical 45-32

Ho Technical beat Koforidua 27-12 in the final game setting up a tense wait for the final declaration as results were compiled.

Zone 2

We had only two schools competing in this Zone as Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA-Takoradi) and Ghana Technology University College (GTUC-Takoradi) pulled out of the competition very late

Takoradi Technical University has progressed from Zone 2 after topping it with two straight wins over University of Mines and Technology (UMAT). TTU beat UMAT 69-19 in the first game and recorded another big win via a 73-29 victory in the final game.

READ ALSO:University of Ghana retains UPAC title



Zone 3

University of Education,Winneba topped the zone after beating Regent University College of Science and Technology 52-35 in the final game.

The win ensured UEW also beat KAAF University College by 46-33 and went unscathed in this zone

Zone 4

Sunyani Technical University were outstanding in this zone.

Sunyani Technical University (STU) denied University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) a place in the 2018 UPAC National Competition by inflicting and 23-8 on UENR to place first in Zone 4

Prior to that Sunyani Technical University hammered Kintampo College of Health by 50-14, went on to defeat CUCG by 33

Zone 5

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology beat Garden City 100-4 and Kumasi Technical 39-13 to record a flawless campaign in the zone to qualify on top of Zone 5

Zone 6

Two time champions Accra Technical University beat Valley View University 55-9, Wisconsin International University College 39-23 and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration 56-15 to qualify from Zone 6

Zone 7

Ghana Technology progressed by beating Marshalls University College 16-14 in the decider; Marshalls were runners-up to the University of Ghana in last year’s outing and this came as a big surprise when they were downed by Ghana Technology



Ghana Technology University College started by pipping University of Professional Studies 30-29 and Islamic University College 25-24 to end its run in the zone unbeaten.

Zone 8

2016 and 2017 UPAC Basketball champions University of Ghana booked their place once more into the last 8 of the UPAC Championship.

University of Ghana ended the flawless run with a 39-32 win over Radford University College.

UG also topped Pentecost 41-16 and the Central University 52-21.

READ ALSO:UPAC Basketball Championship Fifth Edition commences

All Nations University, Takoradi Technical University, University of Education,Winneba, Sunyani Technical University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Accra Technical University, Ghana Technology University and University of Ghana will be drawn in two groups.

The final stage of the UPAC Championship will run from 12 to 14 April,2018 at the University of Ghana to determine the 2018 basketball tertiary basketball champions.