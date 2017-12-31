Home > Sports >

Bizarre :  9 sad moments in sports for the year 2017


Bizarre 9 sad moments in sports for the year 2017

These were the nine moments that broke the hearts of sports loving fans in Ghana

  • Published:
play Yartey
Pulse sports has compile nine bizarre and heart breaking moment in sports in the year 2017.

Black Stars failed to qualify for the World Cup

play Black Stars

 

Th senior national football team of Ghana after having qualified for three consecutive Mundials, seemingly made it their bonafide property.

However, the team were complacent in their fourth attempt and they were beaten to it by Egypt who were hungrier after having last qualified for the competition in 1990.

Junior Agogo hit by stroke and its adverse effect on his language

play Agogo

 

 

The former Black Stars striker shared his ordeal in an interview with the BBC. He explained how stroke had affected his language.

His former Black Stars teammate Richard Kingson came out to apologise on behalf the Ghana Football Association and his former teammates for neglecting one of their own during trying times.

 

Ghana’s semi-finals slip against Cameroon

play Black Stars vs Cameroon

 

The Black Stars were pre-match favourite before their semi-finals clash against Cameroon in the 2017 African Cup of Nations semis, but in the end the Indomitable Lions defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 2-0 to reach the final.

It was a painful defeat because there had been a call by Ghanaians for the team to end their 35 years of trophy drought and many people believed 2017 was the moment to let it happen, yet it was a mission impossible.

 

The death of Christopher Opoku

play Christopher Opoku

 

The renowned Sports journalist after battling with cancer finally kicked the bucket. His influence on young Ghanaian journalist and listeners of sports was great, so his death was a major setback.

 

Ex-Black Stars player Yakubu Abubakari passed away

play Yakubu Abubakari with coach Koeman

 

The former Black Stars midfielder played for some of the big European clubs like Ajax Amsterdam and paid his dues at both the junior national team level and the senior national team.

Ghanaian sports loving fans didn’t hear good news when his death was confirmed. Tributes poured out for him from the football fraternity.

 

Usain Bolt defeat in his final race

play Usain Bolt beaten

 

The fastest human on this planet Usain Bolt was beaten in what was his final competitive race as an athlete by Tyson Gay.

The Jamaican had announced that he would retire after the 100 metres in the 2017 World Athletic Championship and he was expected to draw the curtains down on his career while the applauds were still high.

However, he was beaten by Tyson Gay and even failed to place 2 and could only go for the third spot.

Fans of Athletics exhibited their disappointment at the way things turned out for the legendary sprinter.

 

Former NFL player committed suicide in prison

play

 

Aaron Hernandez was an American football tight end in the National Football League (NFL). A productive player during his three seasons with the New England Patriots, his career came to an abrupt end after his arrest for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

The entire situation surrounding the fall of Aaron Hernandez hit a new level of bizarre and sad. The saga bottomed out when the former Patriots tight end committed suicide in his jail cell shortly after being acquitted of a double homicide charge. What followed was a weird case of scenarios stemming from his suicide note and following a money trail left behind by Hernandez that continues to make this as odd of a scenario as has been seen in many years.

 

Sad story of Eboue from grace to grass

play

 

The former Arsenal defender granted an interview with the Mirror UK that he had lost everything following a one-year FIFA ban for breaching the terms of contract with agent and also losing bitter divorce case against his wife.

His story was very sad because someone who used to earn about 8m pounds a year said he can’t even afford a washing machine and he has been washing himself with his hands.

Eboue’s former side Galatasaray came to his rescue and has offered him a job a coaching job with the team’s U-14 side.

 

Former Hearts and Kotoko player mad roaming the streets of Accra

play Yartey

 

Emmanuel Yartey was spotted roaming the streets of Accra picking food from the grounds. The news of the man who ones had the opportunity to wear national team jersey and brought joy to a lot of soccer loving fans broke the hearts of several Ghanaians.

