Home > Sports > Boxing >

Boxer Isaac Dogboe wants to 'conquer the world'


Isaac Dogboe Undefeated boxer wants to 'conquer the world'

The 23-year-old boxer said ahead of his mandatory fight with Magdaleno in Accra that he would succeed anywhere with the right mentality

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana’s undefeated pugilist, Isaac “Royal storm” Dogboe, says he is ready to make a strong statement in the United States (US) for himself and Africa by conquering the world when he beats Jessie Magdaleno in their WBO Super bantamweight title fight on April 28.

Dogboe (18-0, 12 KOs) said, having sparred with Magdaleno in California when he was just 4-0, he was under no pressure to snatch the world title from him because he was more experienced now to deal with his threats.

The 23-year-old boxer told the Graphic Sports during the official launch of his mandatory fight with Magdaleno in Accra yesterday that he would succeed anywhere with the right mentality, and that he was ready to fight anywhere in the world.

“I am not afraid to fight outside Ghana and I am leaving for America to conquer the world and make a strong statement for myself and Africa by beating Jessie Magdaleno.

“Having sparred him in 2014, I am under no pressure to snatch his title from him because I believe I am more experienced to deal with any of his threats,” he said.

Dogboe announced himself on the world stage after a fifth round technical knockout victory over Mexico’s Cesar Juarez on January 6 to win the WBO Interim Super Bantamweight title at the Bukom Boxing Arena, earning him a mandatory shot against champion Magdaleno.

Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs), was billed to fight Juarez in his second title defence but pulled out due to a wrist injury he sustained during training.

Magdaleno and Dogboe, ahead of their undisputed championship in America, have been engaging in a war of words, with the Mexican calling on his opponent to sign the contract so he can mop him out of the division.

“Hey Isaac Dogboe, hurry up and sign the damn contract and let’s get this fight going so I can mop you out of this division,” he boasted on Twitter.

But Dogboe, in his response, warned Magdaleno to tread carefully in order not to get him angry since he was coming for him.

“The Lion, The Warrior of Africa, is coming for you… Jessie Magdaleno…aka #BeckyWithTheGoodHair Tread Carefully Amigo, because ‘you don’t want to get me angry,” he posed on Twitter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Bukom Banku prays against untimely death Video Bukom Banku prays against untimely death
Battle of the Undefeated: Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28
Jessie Magadaleno: Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe with funny Photoshop on social media Jessie Magadaleno Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe with funny Photoshop on social media
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m Boxing Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m
Ghana!!! Bukom Banku’s message about Ebony’s death is funny and sad at equal measure Ghana!!! Bukom Banku’s message about Ebony’s death is funny and sad at equal measure
Photos: Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong table Photos Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong table

Recommended Videos

Isaac Dogboe: Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m Isaac Dogboe Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m
IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round
Check This Out: Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men



Top Articles

1 Video Bukom Banku prays against untimely deathbullet
2 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28bullet
3 Ghana!!! Bukom Banku’s message about Ebony’s death is funny and sad...bullet
4 Jessie Magadaleno Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe...bullet
5 The Money Man Mayweather's kitchen is bigger than your house and...bullet
6 Isaac Dogboe Undefeated boxer wants to 'conquer the world'bullet
7 Boxing Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer...bullet
8 Photos Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong tablebullet
9 Habib Ahmed Ghana’s ‘lonely Spartan’ on the brink of...bullet
10 Ike Quartey I couldn’t walk for 2 weeks after fighting...bullet

Top Videos

1 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
2 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
3 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
4 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet

Boxing

Boxing Black Bombers B eye gold medals in Hungary tournament
Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer demolished in WBO Championship
Emmanuel Tagoe Game Boy to receive car from Zylofon media Boss
Habib Ahmed to challenge for WBO super-middleweight title
Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer to challenge for WBO super-middleweight title