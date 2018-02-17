Boxer Isaac Dogboe wants to 'conquer the world'

news

Ghana’s undefeated pugilist, Isaac “Royal storm” Dogboe, says he is ready to make a strong statement in the United States (US) for himself and Africa by conquering the world when he beats Jessie Magdaleno in their WBO Super bantamweight title fight on April 28.

Dogboe (18-0, 12 KOs) said, having sparred with Magdaleno in California when he was just 4-0, he was under no pressure to snatch the world title from him because he was more experienced now to deal with his threats.

The 23-year-old boxer told the Graphic Sports during the official launch of his mandatory fight with Magdaleno in Accra yesterday that he would succeed anywhere with the right mentality, and that he was ready to fight anywhere in the world.

“I am not afraid to fight outside Ghana and I am leaving for America to conquer the world and make a strong statement for myself and Africa by beating Jessie Magdaleno.

“Having sparred him in 2014, I am under no pressure to snatch his title from him because I believe I am more experienced to deal with any of his threats,” he said.

Dogboe announced himself on the world stage after a fifth round technical knockout victory over Mexico’s Cesar Juarez on January 6 to win the WBO Interim Super Bantamweight title at the Bukom Boxing Arena, earning him a mandatory shot against champion Magdaleno.

Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs), was billed to fight Juarez in his second title defence but pulled out due to a wrist injury he sustained during training.

Magdaleno and Dogboe, ahead of their undisputed championship in America, have been engaging in a war of words, with the Mexican calling on his opponent to sign the contract so he can mop him out of the division.

“Hey Isaac Dogboe, hurry up and sign the damn contract and let’s get this fight going so I can mop you out of this division,” he boasted on Twitter.

But Dogboe, in his response, warned Magdaleno to tread carefully in order not to get him angry since he was coming for him.

“The Lion, The Warrior of Africa, is coming for you… Jessie Magdaleno…aka #BeckyWithTheGoodHair Tread Carefully Amigo, because ‘you don’t want to get me angry,” he posed on Twitter.