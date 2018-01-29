Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boy

news

Patrick Osei Agyemang a.k.a Countryman Songo has slammed Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe saying his IBO title doesn’t deserve to be called a world title.

Game Boy on Saturday managed to beat David Saucedo in round 10 through a technical knockout in a bout which was marred by controversies,

READ MORE: Libya’s Gaddafi was ‘hours away’ from buying Manchester United in 2014

Ghanaians who trooped to the Bukom Boxing Arena were not enthused with the performance of the boxer under the management of Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Promotions and he has come under intense criticisms following the victory.

Countryman Songo has joined the list of people who have criticised Emmanuel Tagoe for his unimpressive display.

“The IBO is not a credible World title, we don’t have a World champion in Ghana,”Countryman Songo said on Fire for Fire show on Adom TV.

“Tagoe and his people should stop deceiving the people of Ghana, we don’t have a World champion in Ghana. Tagoe is not serious boxer, he is not a good boxer.

“The boxers he [Emmanuel Tagoe] has been fighting are of low quality, if they [Baby Jet Promotions] wants him to be a good boxer they have to get him a good boxer.”

“For me Tagoe’s IBO title is not a World title, the only World sanctioning bodies I know are WBC and WBA and IBF. We have had World champions like, Azumah Nelson, Alfred Kotey, Ike Quartey, Jospeh King Kong and Joshua Clottey and not Emmanuel Tagoe.”