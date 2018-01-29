Home > Sports > Boxing >

Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boy


Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boy

The controversial sports presented has taken a swipe at ‘Emmanuel Game Boy’ Tagoe following the Ghanaian boxer’s win over David Saucedo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Songo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Patrick Osei Agyemang a.k.a Countryman Songo has slammed Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe saying his IBO title doesn’t deserve to be called a world title.

Game Boy on Saturday managed to beat David Saucedo in round 10 through a technical knockout in a bout which was marred by controversies,

READ MORE: Libya’s Gaddafi was ‘hours away’ from buying Manchester United in 2014

Ghanaians who trooped to the Bukom Boxing Arena were not enthused with the performance of the boxer under the management of Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Promotions and he has come under intense criticisms following the victory.

Countryman Songo has joined the list of people who have criticised Emmanuel Tagoe for his unimpressive display.

 “The IBO is not a credible World title, we don’t have a World champion in Ghana,”Countryman Songo said on Fire for Fire show on Adom TV.

“Tagoe and his people should stop deceiving the people of Ghana, we don’t have a World champion in Ghana. Tagoe is not serious boxer, he is not a good boxer.

“The boxers he [Emmanuel Tagoe] has been fighting are of low quality, if they [Baby Jet Promotions] wants him to be a good boxer they have to get him a good boxer.”

“For me Tagoe’s IBO title is not a World title, the only World sanctioning bodies I know are WBC and WBA and IBF. We have had World champions like, Azumah Nelson, Alfred Kotey, Ike Quartey, Jospeh King Kong and Joshua Clottey and not Emmanuel Tagoe.”

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’ - Baffour Gyan Boxing Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’ - Baffour Gyan
IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in controversial 10th round to retain world title IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in controversial 10th round to retain world title
IBO Lightweight Title: I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians IBO Lightweight Title I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians
IBO Lightweight: Game Boy and Saucedo make weight for Saturday bout IBO Lightweight Game Boy and Saucedo make weight for Saturday bout
Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe: 8 Interesting facts you need to know about Asamoah Gyan’s boxer Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe 8 Interesting facts you need to know about Asamoah Gyan’s boxer
Game Boy vs Saucedo: Supersports warn general public from broadcasting Gyan's boxer's bout Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public from broadcasting Gyan's boxer's bout

Recommended Videos

Check This Out: Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men
Boxing: Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout
Iron Mike: Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in California Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in California



Top Articles

1 Boxing Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’ - Baffour Gyanbullet
2 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in...bullet
3 IBO Lightweight Title I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy...bullet
4 IBO Lightweight Game Boy and Saucedo make weight for Saturday boutbullet
5 Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public from...bullet
6 Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe Asamoah Gyan's boxer's fight against...bullet
7 Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe 8 Interesting facts you need to...bullet
8 Boxing Gyan's Baby Jet Promotion to sign Bukom Banku's...bullet
9 Boxing Isaac Dogbe conferred with ‘Okofo’ title by...bullet
10 Video 'Some people want to kill me…I won't fight in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
2 Video Top ten shocking boxing momentsbullet
3 Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight boutbullet
4 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
5 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
6 Freedom Fight Night Richard Commey beats Hedi Slimani to WBC titlebullet
7 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
8 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet
9 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
10 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet

Boxing

Duke micah.jpg
Duke Micah Ghanaian boxer aiming to be world champion before 2018 ends
Bastir-Samir-and-Coach-15-600x330.jpg
Bastir Samir Asamoah Gyan to sign Ghanaian boxer into Baby Jet Promotions
Official Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight unification bout
At Flagstaff House Isaac Dogbe presents world title to Akufo-Addo