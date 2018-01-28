Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’

news

Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's manager, Baffour Gyan, has warned Isaac Royal Storm Dogboe not to dream of fighting the IBO Lightweight Champion because he will not go beyond round 3 if he makes any attempt.

Emmanuel Tagoe, popularly known as 'Game Boy', defended his IBO world lightweight title by overcoming Fernando Saucedo with a controversial 10th-round stoppage at Bukom Boxing Arena.

He's been touted to face Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe, but Gyan believes that will be an easy fight for Tagoe.

“Isaac Dogboe is a kid to Game Boy, we are praying that he should go far in the path that he has taken but if he makes any attempt of fighting Emmanuel Tagoe, then I don’t think he will last round 3,” he said.

According to Gyan, the ‘Baby Jet Promotions’ is trying to takeTagoe to the next level after his victory against Saucedo.

“We want to tighten his belt, he will now challenge for the WBA, WBO and IBF so that’s what we are planning for.”