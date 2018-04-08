Home > Sports > Boxing >

Jessie Lartey gives Ghana another victory in boxing


2018 Commonwealth Games Jessie Lartey gives Ghana another victory in boxing

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jessie Lartey defied the odds to overcome the tough challenge of Louis Macharno Colin of Mauritius to emerge winner of their round of 16 light welterweight cliffhanger at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on Sunday.

Lartey nicked it 3-2 on the scorecards to run away with the slimmest of victories to qualify for the quarter finals at the expense of the Mauritian who had two of the five judges scoring all three rounds in his favour.

The Ghanaian won all three rounds on the cards of two other judges whilst the fifth scored it 2-1 in favour of Lartey which proved decisive.

play

 

A veteran of two previous Commonwealth Games in India 2010 and Glasgow 2014, 25 year old Lartey advances to the last eight of the super lightweight division at the 2018 event, hoping to go a step further than the round of 16 and quarter finals he made four and eight years ago respectively.

The Ghanaian will face 23 year old Sinethemba Blom of South Africa who won a split 4-1 decision against Colin Lewis of Guyana in the quarter finals on Sunday at the same Oxenford Studios Boxing Arena, Lartey’s eyes fixed on the semi finals as he seeks to make the medal zone for the first time in three attempts.

Meanwhile, another of Ghana's medal hopefuls, Musah Rahman Lawson hopes his experience of only making the round of 32 in 2014 inspires him to overcome Cameroon's Seyi Ntsengue in their last 16 clash later this evening.

play

 

Earlier on Saturday, Samuel Yaw Owusu became the first Ghanaian boxer to win at the 2018 Commonwealth Games after outpointing Nigeria's Sikiru Ojo 4-1 to qualify for the quarter finals after Abdul Wahid Omar, Abubakari Kwesi Quartey and team captain, Sulemanu Tetteh all fell in the first round.


Credit: Adacommunityonline.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Commonwealth Games: Boxer Yaw Addo claims Ghana’s first triumph Commonwealth Games Boxer Yaw Addo claims Ghana’s first triumph
Fight! Bukom Banku wants Bastie fight moved to Boxing Day, the perfect day to fight Fight! Bukom Banku wants Bastie fight moved to Boxing Day, the perfect day to fight
Jail Time: Bukom Banku arrested for allegedly beating Assemblyman Jail Time Bukom Banku arrested for allegedly beating Assemblyman
Hilarious: Viral sporting videos which got Ghanaians laughing so far in 2018 Hilarious Viral sporting videos which got Ghanaians laughing so far in 2018
WBC Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder accepts Anthony Joshua fight call out in the best way you can imagine WBC Heavyweight Championship Deontay Wilder accepts Anthony Joshua fight call out in the best way you can imagine
World Heavyweight Championship: Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points World Heavyweight Championship Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points

Recommended Videos

Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeral Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeral
Bukom Banku on Ebony's death Bukom Banku on Ebony's death
Joshua Clottey will kill his son if he tries to be a boxer Joshua Clottey will kill his son if he tries to be a boxer



Top Articles

1 Commonwealth Games Boxer Yaw Addo claims Ghana’s first triumphbullet
2 Jail Time Bukom Banku arrested for allegedly beating Assemblymanbullet
3 Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces...bullet
4 World Heavyweight Championship Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph...bullet
5 World Title Bout I will make you run like a chicken - Dogboe...bullet
6 2018 Commonwealth Games Jessie Lartey gives Ghana another...bullet
7 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie...bullet
8 WBC Heavyweight Championship Deontay Wilder accepts...bullet
9 Isaac Dogboe Undefeated boxer wants to 'conquer the world'bullet
10 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make...bullet

Top Videos

1 Bukom Banku on Ebony's deathbullet
2 Video Top ten shocking boxing momentsbullet
3 Joshua Clottey will kill his son if he tries to be a boxerbullet
4 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?bullet
5 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet
6 Video Renowned actor Lil Wayne knocks out Bukom Banku in...bullet
7 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
8 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
9 Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeralbullet
10 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet

Boxing

Bukom Banku at Ebony's funeral
Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in accidents, I fear because I am a star"
Boxing Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-African champ
Boxing All set for Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 in Accra March 24
Game Boy IBO orders Emmanuel Tagoe to fight Fedor Papazov