Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans


African Union Boxing Titles Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans

The best boxer will go home with N2.5 million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Prize for the best boxer.

  • Published:
Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed play

Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed hits an opponent hard

(Globalvillageextra)
For the first time in their musical career, Simi, Reekado Banks and Falz The Bhad Guy will be performing to a large boxing audience and boxers today, December 26, 2017.

The entertainers will be thrilling fans at the much awaited boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night 13, which holds today at Landmark Event Centre, Vicroria Island, Lagos.

According to the boxing event organisers, Flykite Promotions, a total of N4million will be won by the best three boxers at the event, aside from their fighter’s purse.

Egyptian boxing champ arrives Nigeria ahead of Tuesday bout play

Richard Amefu in white shorts slugging it out with Joe Boy in Green and white shorts

(Flykite Promotions)

 

The best boxer will go home with N2.5 million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Prize for the best boxer, while the two runners-up will win N1million and N500, 000 respectively.

ALSO READ: Joe Boy is a small boxer and he will fall - Egyptian boxing champ

Scheduled for the event are seven bouts, including two African Boxing Union (ABU) title duels. In the lightweight division, Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph will confront Abdulrahim Ahmed of Egypt for the vacant title. The light welterweight division will see Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi fight Shadrack “Punch to Punch” Kobero of Tanzania for the ABU title.

In the other title fights, Nigeria’s Abolaji “Afonja Warrior” Rasheed will defend his title against Arye Ayitteh of Ghana, while Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will square up to Chijioke “Painless” Ngige for the national lightweight title.

ALSO READ: Afonja Warrior, King Hammer trade words ahead of fight

Three challenge bouts are also on the card. In the lightweight category, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu will confront Kehinde “Ijoba” Badmus, while Jimoh “Hogan Jimoh Jr.” Lukman will fight Rilwan “Scorpion” Opatola. The middleweight division will see Matthew “Wizeman” Obinna up against David “Cosmos” Awosika.

