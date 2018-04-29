Home > Sports > Boxing >

[Video] Watch how Isaac Dogboe floored Magdaleno to win title


Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe knocked out Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round to win the WBO Junior Featherweight title

23-year-old Isaac Dogboe become the youngest world champion in Ghana’s rich boxing history in Philadelphia, stopping Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round to win the WBO super bantamweight championship.

Dogboe (19-0, 13 KO) started rough in this one, as Magdaleno (25-1, 18 KO) dropped the challenger in the opening round.

But Dogboe, who had never been down before, shook it off and came on strong as the fight went forward.

Magdaleno got himself steadied as the rounds went on, but was still mostly losing them. In the 11th round, Dogboe dropped him again, and Magdaleno complained that he was hit low.

The fight went on, with Dogboe rushing Magdaleno in the corner, unloading shots until Magdaleno went down a third time, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.

