Home > Sports > Boxing >

Zylofon media boss to dash Emmanuel Tagoe a brand new car


Emmanuel Tagoe Game Boy to receive car from Zylofon media Boss

According to reports, the IBO Lightweight champion will receive the car from the business tycoon later this week.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe is set to be rewarded with a brand new car by CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah.

According to reports, the IBO Lightweight champion will receive the car from the business tycoon later this week.

Tagoe defended his IBO world lightweight title by overcoming Fernando Saucedo of Argentina with a controversial 10th-round stoppage at Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra last Saturday which was attended by the Zylofon Media chief with his star dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale who was only last week unveiled as a new signing to the Zylofon Music label, also showed support for Tagoe by spraying the IBO Lightweight champion with loads of cash in the ring just after the win over Saucedo much to the surprise of many, not least Tagoe himself.

“I am grateful for the support of my boss Nana Appiah Mensah and Shatta Wale, they surprised me by not only coming to the fight but even entered the ring to celebrate with me,” Tagoe said.

“I appreciate the love shown me and the car he has promised to give me but I know he can do even much more which is just the motivation I need to train harder to unify the titles to make them and my BabyJet team and all Ghanaians proud,” Game Boy added.

The fastest rising media empire in Ghana, Zylofon Media has 4 branches in Accra, Tamale, Sunyani and Kumasi with a UK branch also set to be opened soon.

Aside Shatta Wale, other artistes signed to Zylofon Music (a record label under Zylofon Media) include Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Joyce Blessing, Becca and Stonebwoy as well as actors Zynnell Zuh, Bibi Bright, Toosweet Annan, James Gardner and Benedicta Gafah.

Nana Appiah Mensah also has an arts club called Zylofon Arts Club and a content monetisation platform called My Zylofon Dream, all under Zylofon Media.

 

Credit: Prince Dornu-Leiku

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Habib Ahmed: Ghanaian boxer demolished in WBO Championship Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer demolished in WBO Championship
Habib Ahmed: Ghana’s ‘lonely Spartan’ on the brink of greatness Habib Ahmed Ghana’s ‘lonely Spartan’ on the brink of greatness
Habib Ahmed: Ghanaian boxer to challenge for WBO super-middleweight title Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer to challenge for WBO super-middleweight title
Game Boy Vs Royal Storm: ‘Tagoe is a disgrace to Asamoah Gyan’ – Team Dogboe fires back Game Boy Vs Royal Storm ‘Tagoe is a disgrace to Asamoah Gyan’ – Team Dogboe fires back
Boxing: Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs Tagoe fight Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs Tagoe fight
Game Boy vs Royal Storm: Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype Game Boy vs Royal Storm Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype

Recommended Videos

IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round
Check This Out: Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men
Boxing: Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout



Top Articles

1 Habib Ahmed Ghana’s ‘lonely Spartan’ on the brink of greatnessbullet
2 Emmanuel Tagoe Game Boy to receive car from Zylofon media Bossbullet
3 Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer to challenge for WBO super-middleweight titlebullet
4 Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer demolished in WBO Championshipbullet
5 Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boybullet
6 Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs...bullet
7 Game Boy Vs Royal Storm ‘Tagoe is a disgrace to Asamoah...bullet
8 WBO International Bantamweight Belt Isaac Dogboe knocks...bullet
9 Boxing Isaac Dogbe conferred with ‘Okofo’ title by...bullet
10 Today In History DK Poison wins Ghana's first world...bullet

Top Videos

1 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in...bullet
2 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
3 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet
4 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
5 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
6 Video Watch how Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe knocked out Javier...bullet
7 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
8 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
9 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet

Boxing

Boxing Bring me Isaac Dogboe- Game Boy
Boxing Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’ - Baffour Gyan
IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in controversial 10th round to retain world title
IBO Lightweight Title I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians