Zylofon media boss to dash Emmanuel Tagoe a brand new car

Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe is set to be rewarded with a brand new car by CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah.

According to reports, the IBO Lightweight champion will receive the car from the business tycoon later this week.

Tagoe defended his IBO world lightweight title by overcoming Fernando Saucedo of Argentina with a controversial 10th-round stoppage at Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra last Saturday which was attended by the Zylofon Media chief with his star dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale who was only last week unveiled as a new signing to the Zylofon Music label, also showed support for Tagoe by spraying the IBO Lightweight champion with loads of cash in the ring just after the win over Saucedo much to the surprise of many, not least Tagoe himself.

“I am grateful for the support of my boss Nana Appiah Mensah and Shatta Wale, they surprised me by not only coming to the fight but even entered the ring to celebrate with me,” Tagoe said.

“I appreciate the love shown me and the car he has promised to give me but I know he can do even much more which is just the motivation I need to train harder to unify the titles to make them and my BabyJet team and all Ghanaians proud,” Game Boy added.

The fastest rising media empire in Ghana, Zylofon Media has 4 branches in Accra, Tamale, Sunyani and Kumasi with a UK branch also set to be opened soon.

Aside Shatta Wale, other artistes signed to Zylofon Music (a record label under Zylofon Media) include Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Joyce Blessing, Becca and Stonebwoy as well as actors Zynnell Zuh, Bibi Bright, Toosweet Annan, James Gardner and Benedicta Gafah.

Nana Appiah Mensah also has an arts club called Zylofon Arts Club and a content monetisation platform called My Zylofon Dream, all under Zylofon Media.

Credit: Prince Dornu-Leiku