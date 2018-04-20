Egypt league games moved due to Salah’s PFA award ceremony

news

Two Egyptian league games have been postponed for all football loving fans in Egypt to watch the 2017/2018 PFA Award Ceremony.

The interesting bit about all of this is that it practically the first time an Egyptian has been nominated for the coveted award.

READ ALSO:Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss

The two games involving Egypt’s two prestigious clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek had to brought back in order for the fans to watch the ceremony

Al Ahly’s game against Petro-Jet which was scheduled for 6pm was brought back to 5pm.

Zamalek going up against Al-Asuity moved from the 8:30 to 8pm

Mohammed Salah has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Mohammed Salah, Harry Kane, David De Gea, Leroy Sane and David Silva

READ ALSO:Pep Guardiola delivers touching speech to Manchester City

The award ceremony will be held on Sunday the 22, April,2018