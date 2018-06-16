Eight facts involving Croatia clash against Nigeria

news

Croatia will be playing Nigeria for the first time

The Europeans only World Cup game against an African opposition came off in 2014 against Cameroon and they triumphed 4-0.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup record

Nigeria's has a poor record against European oppositions in the World Cup, having lost four, drawn two and won just once.

Nigeria have played in more World Cups than any other Africans (six including Russia 2018)

Croatia have performed abyssimally in their past seven FIFA World Cup games. They have won just once, having lost fouur and drawn two, while Nigeria's situation isn't different from their opponents, having Nigeria won only one of their last 12 games at the World Cup (drew three, lost eight), against Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2014 (1-0).

Nigeria has the youngest team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, having an average age of 25 years and 336 days

Zlatko Dalic will be experiencing his first major tournament as manager. Named Croatia boss in October 2017, his team beat Ukraine in the final game of regular qualifying before eliminating Greece in the play-offs, where this will also be Gernot Rohr first World Cup as manager. Nigeria are the fourth African team he has taken charge of after Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Croatia are 20th on the FIFA ranking, while Nigeria are ranked 48th