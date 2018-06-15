Pulse.com.gh logo
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup record


The Portuguese is the oldest player to register a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.

  Published:
play Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup record
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick to emerge as the oldest player to score three goals in a single FIFA World Cup game.

The Portuguese skipper put up a stellar performance as Portugal drew in a six-goal thriller against Spain on Friday at Sochi.

Cristiano Ronaldo at 33 years, 131 days old scored the opener in the 4th minute, before he restored Portugal’s lead after Costa had drawn Spain level and the Real Madrid attacker registered a late minute hat-trick to hand the European champions a vital point on day one.

READ MORE: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain World Cup classic

The hat-trick is Cristiano Ronaldo’s 51st and also the 51st in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

And just as Pele is celebrated as the youngest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has gone down in history as the oldest player to bag a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal’s next game is against Iran who managed a 1-0 win against Morocco in the opening group A clash.

 

