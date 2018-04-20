Jordan vs Andre: A turn of tales for football’s most loved brothers

news

Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Muniru Muntari, Mubarak Wakaso and Alhassan Wakaso, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are a few Ghanaian football brothers.

However, for all the names these players have made for themselves, the Ayews stand out when it comes to global recognition considering the fact that their father, Abedi Pele, is rated as one of the best footballers to have graced Africa.

The normal regime for these brothers has also been one overpowering the other. Asamoah Gyan’s feat in world football is absolutely miles ahead of what Baffour Gyan can be considered for.

Muntari’s hot-tempered actions may have taken a huge part of what was reported when his name popped up globally but his football ability and achievements are something his brother Muniru will always look up to.

German-born Ghana Kevin-Prince Boateng and his brother follow the same trend of Jerome being the obvious pick among the two.

The Ayews have, however, shown something different mostly due to their father’s opinion when it comes to the performance and talent of Andre and Jordan.

Ask any football fan to pick between Andre and Jordan and the tally will be more for the former than the later. Abedi Pele, for whom one would have to doubt his football judgement with a pinch of salt has a different opinion.

In an interview with Citi FM back in 2015, Abedi Ayew Pele told of his two sons playing in the English Premier League:

“They are both my children and you take each person with his qualities but I am not the only person to say that, even Andre also says that Jordan is the most talented in the family.

“Jordan has got speed and he is very elegant and very nice to watch. He is relaxed, skillful and has strength; he has got all the ingredients to be a good striker.”

The proud father who disclosed at the time that Jordan was still young and the entire family was working on him to be the talent they knew he was promised to sell the last of his sons to the world.

That time may be now.

Since Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew played together at Olympique Marseille, Andre has almost always taken the headlines until this season when the Ghanaian forward has been a sensation for Swansea City in their bid to beat relegation.

Andre’s transfer to Swansea City was an instant success from France to England. In his first season, the Black Stars vice-captain scored 12 goals in the domestic league carry the Welsh club on his shoulders in most of the games.

His great run of form earned him a transfer to Premier League rivals West Ham United made him the most expensive player ever for the London club.

But that was where the troubles started for Andre Ayew.

Injuries coupled with a collective poor run of form at club level saw Ayew miss out on a chance to be the big that he was predicted to be at West Ham United. Eventually, a return to Swansea City was the final answer.

Ironically, there was already a new savior at Swansea City for the time Andre had been away. His name, Jordan Ayew.

Jordan followed his elder brother to England when he left French club Olympique Marseille. After scoring just two goals for Aston Villa (mostly playing on the wings), Jordan and his side were relegated to the English Championship.

Half way through the Championship season, the former Lorient player found his way to Swansea City where he scored a single league goal for the second half of the season.

Fast forward to his second season at Swansea City and the odds have totally changed; Jordan hailed, Andre, unlike Jordan.

It is key to point out that Jordan Ayew has not scored goals in the region of what Andre scoring during his first stint at the Welsh club. However, the context makes him as equally important.

Jordan has seven goals in the league for Swansea City having recently missed three games following his suspension against Huddersfield Town. With Swansea having to battle relegation the most part of the current season, Jordan’s goals have been immensely important to say the least.

An appreciative Carlos Carvalhal who took over at Swansea in December said of Jordan Ayew during his return following a red card:

“We are very happy that Jordan can play because he is one of the best-attacking players in the Premier League right now.

“He's a very important player to us and he makes a massive difference when he plays. He thinks different than others.”

It is flattering but also very truthful to say, for this season, Jordan thinks different than his brother Andre Ayew who has mostly been lauded for that feat.

Their manager at club level, Carlos Carvalhal knows this.

The season is not over. The context is set on a different stage with different scenarios. But for the time under consideration, one would do Jordan Ayew a lot of wrongs to not admit that the younger among the Ayew brothers in England has been the better.

Simply put, the Andre vs Jordan argument has had a turn of tales for football’s most loved brothers. Everyone is here to see what the future holds.

Is Jordan Ayew really the better among the two brothers? Abedi Ayew Pele is watching.