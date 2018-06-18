Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five


World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five

Three games will be played on match day five of the 2018 Mundial

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sweden will start life in the World Cup without Zlatan Ibrahimovic who refused to come out of retirement at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Group F which has Germany looks tricky, especially after the defending champions lost against Mexico on Sunday.

One of the tournament's favourites Belgium will take on debutants Panama in the first group G game G game at 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain in numbers

The Germans are looking forward  to the first country to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Harry Kane's led England will prove their mettle against Tunisia as they begin their campaign to do well at the Mundial

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi Nyantakyi Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi Nyantakyi
World Cup 2018: Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss
Football: England seek World Cup exorcism as Belgium expects Football England seek World Cup exorcism as Belgium expects
Football: Salah return stands in Russia's road to last 16 Football Salah return stands in Russia's road to last 16
Football: Colombia fret over James as embattled Japan loom at World Cup Football Colombia fret over James as embattled Japan loom at World Cup
Football: Lewandowski v Sane as Poland brace for Senegal test Football Lewandowski v Sane as Poland brace for Senegal test

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup player profile - Mo Salah World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup player profile - Mo Salah
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Iran VS Morocco World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Iran VS Morocco
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Uruguay VS Egypt World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Uruguay VS Egypt



Top Articles

1 Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup recordbullet
3 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
4 World Cup 2018 Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah on...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbersbullet
6 Ghana Football C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFAbullet
7 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind Castro's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Here are fixtures & kick-off times for...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Nine facts about France vs Australiabullet
10 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet

Sports

Mexico fans gathered in the capital's main Zocalo square erupt as their team defeated Germany at the World Cup
Football Mexico quakes with joy over World Cup upset win
Philippe Coutinho scored a stunner as Brazil played out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Sunday, June 17.
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
Germany face an uphill task at the World Cup after defeat by Mexico
World Cup 2018 5 things we learned from Sunday games
World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes an EARTHQUAKE