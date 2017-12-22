2017 CAF Awards Gala :  All past footballer of the year winners to ceremony

news

The 2017 CAF Awards Gala to be hosted Ghana on 4th January, 2018 is set to be a spectacle of an event.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) intends to have all former winners of the CAF African Player of the Year award which was initiated in 1992 to be present at this year's ceremony in Accra.

Ghana’s Abedi Pele was the first winner of CAF’s top prize and over the years Africa’s football governing have gone to award many more talented players from both past and present dispensations.

Record winners of the award are Samuel Etoo and Yaya Toure with four prizes each.

Riyadh Mahrez of Leicester City and Algeria received the award last year for the immense contribution to the fairytale story which saw Leicester City lift the English Premier League in the 2015/2016 season.



His outstanding performance saw him become the first African to win the PFA player of the year award.

He also won the BBC African Footballer of the Year in addition to the PFA Award and CAF Award that same year.