Home > Sports > Football >

2017 :  Salah beats Drogba and Eto’o to emerge as African’s most famous football icon


2017 Salah beats Drogba and Eto’o to emerge as African’s most famous football icon

The Egyptian is living his dream after clinching both the BBC African Footballer of the Year and the CAF African Footballer of the Year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Salah beats Drogba and Eto’o to emerge as African’s most famous football icon
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah is now the most followed African football icon on social media, beating off competition from Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o Fils.

The Egyptian has a social media following of 18, 107, 322 fans followed by Didier Drogba on 16, 306, 174 and Samuel Eto’O on 12, 871, 174.

Digital Football Stars report released by German based research company, Result Sports indicated that the Liverpool Star has 7.6m fans on Facebook, 6.7m on Instagram and 3.7m on Twitter which gives him quite some reach and his fan base continues to grow.

Salah, 25 was crowned the king of African football last week at the International Conference Centre during the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards night.

He was rewarded for his outstanding season last term, after bagging 39 goals in the 2017 calendar year and his remarkable form has increased his popularity on the African continent.

"Winning this award is a dream come true – 2017 was an unbelievable year for me I had a fantastic time with the national team," said Salah after receiving the trophy.

"This is a big award for me, a special moment in my career. I would like to dedicate it to all the kids in Africa and Egypt.

"I want to tell them to never stop dreaming, never stop believing."

Salah won the Africa Player of the year last Friday in Accra, Ghana pipping Liverpool team-mate, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at a colourful ceremony at the Ghanaian capital and his acceptance speech was full of appreciation to his team-mates and his fans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars: John Mensah will struggle if he doesn’t apologise…- Kwaku Bonsam predicts Black Stars John Mensah will struggle if he doesn’t apologise…- Kwaku Bonsam predicts
Video: Asamoah Gyan's kids turn rappers Video Asamoah Gyan's kids turn rappers
Ghana Premier League: Dong Bortey pursues Hearts for his 7K Ghana Premier League Dong Bortey pursues Hearts for his 7K
Ghana Premier League: I want AshGold to settle players before I sign a contract with them - CK Akonnor Ghana Premier League I want AshGold to settle players before I sign a contract with them - CK Akonnor
Football: English minnows cheer Man Utd glamour tie in FA Cup Football English minnows cheer Man Utd glamour tie in FA Cup
Football: Hodgson praises VAR system after English football debut Football Hodgson praises VAR system after English football debut

Recommended Videos

Transfer: Philippe Coutinho unveiled as a Barcelona player Transfer Philippe Coutinho unveiled as a Barcelona player
Football: The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time
World's Richest: Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo World's Richest Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo



Top Articles

1 Who is Faiq Bolkiah? Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is...bullet
2 Football Coutinho completes 'dream' Barcelona movebullet
3 Black Stars Bizarre statue of Asamoah Gyan erected in Kumasi goes viralbullet
4 Controversy Juliet Ibrahim: I would have hosted the CAF Awards...bullet
5 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona win as player waits, Real Madrid heldbullet
6 Usain Bolt Sprint legend secures trial with Borussia Dortmundbullet
7 Latif Blessing Former GPL topscorer threatens to play for...bullet
8 Philippe Coutinho New Barca signing out for three weeksbullet
9 Ligue 1 Neymar, PSG run riot in French Cupbullet
10 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona sign 160-million-euro...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
2 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
3 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
5 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
6 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
7 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
8 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
9 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player...bullet

Football

kwesi appiah.jpg
Black Stars Kwesi Appiah would have taken Ghana to the 2018 World Cup - Deputy Minister
2017 Gyan, Ayew named among 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians
Ghana Football Association Executive committee accepts calendar for the next three seasons
Chinese media have been filled for days with reports that a deal has been reached for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to move to Fabio Cannavaro's Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande after the Bundesliga season
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chinese FA warns clubs over 'bidding war'