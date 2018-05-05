2018 MILO U-13 Championship duly launched

news

For the past 2 decades,Nestle MILO has been devoted to the cause of promoting active lifestyles and producing talents through its Sports Development Programs in schools which includes the MILO U-13 Champions League

Nestle Milo with this very initiative was yet at it again as the 2018 edition of the MILO U-13 Champions League was launched together with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service in a beautiful ceremony at the Nestle Head Office at Dzorwulu in Accra.

The tournament seeks to unearth the fantastic talent which abound in the basic schools across the country.

READ ALSO:Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed

In speaking at the launch, The Managing Director of Nestle Ghana did state that the Nestle has an ambition to aid 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030 and one key initiative to help achieving that is the MILO u-13 champions League which the company is using to achieve ambition.

“Healthy living is not only about eating right but also being physically active is key to maintaining a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle. Aside fortifying our products with the necessary micronutrients to address under-nutrition, we at Nestle encourage healthy eating habits and active lifestyles through avenues such as the Milo U-13 Champions League to ensure good health

READ ALSO:Ghanaian Players Abroad WAFA ace Aminu Mohammed in Spain for treatment

The Ghana Education Service also added their voice to this fabulous initiative since there were schools involved.

This was done through the Deputy Director of the Ghana Education Service Mr Anthony Boateng. He noted that football has the ability to connect and empower communities through passion it elicits and its accompanying lessons.

He also thanked Nestle Ghana for collaborating with GES for the tournament “I want to thank Nestle Ghana Limited for partnering the Ghana Education Service in this noble idea of identifying and nurturing budding soccer talents from grassroots and also augmenting Government’s policy intervention by providing this platform for our younger children’’.

Mr Boateng urged other corporate institutions to emulate the shining example of Nestle

The 2018 edition of the MILO U-13 Champions League will unfold in three major stages which will be the District, Regional and National finals

READ ALSO:

The format will have 48 schools which will compete in four zones. 10 schools will advance to the finals which will be at the Paa Joe Park on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana.

Each of these 10 schools which will make the final showdown will represent the 10 Regions in Ghana.

Zone 1 will have schools from the three northern regions which will be hosted at Bolgatanga Senior High School from the 16 to 18 May,2018

Zone 2 will have schools from the Brong Ahofo and Ashanti Region which will be hosted at Prempeh College in Kumasi from 30 May to 1 June,2018

Zone 3 which had schools from Central and Western will play at Adisadel College from 6 to 8 June, 2018.

READ ALSO:Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring

Zone 4 will also have teams from Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta region.

Stephen Appiah who is the official brand icon and ambassador will be tasked to handle the soccer clinic where he takes schoolchildren and match officials through football drills.

The finals will be at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi from the 19 to the 23 June,2018