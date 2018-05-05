Home > Sports > Football >

2018 MILO U-13 Championship duly launched


Talents unleashed 2018 MILO U-13 Championship duly launched

Nestle Ghana promotes active lifestyle through sports education with u-13 champions league

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For the past 2 decades,Nestle MILO has been devoted to the cause of promoting active lifestyles and producing talents through its Sports Development Programs in schools which includes the MILO U-13 Champions League

Nestle Milo with this very initiative was yet at it again as the 2018 edition of the MILO U-13 Champions League was launched together with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service in a beautiful ceremony at the Nestle Head Office at Dzorwulu in Accra. 

The tournament seeks to unearth the fantastic talent which abound in the basic schools across the country.

READ ALSO:Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed

In speaking at the launch, The Managing Director of Nestle Ghana did state that the Nestle has an ambition to aid 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030 and one key initiative to help achieving that is the MILO u-13 champions League which the company is using to achieve ambition.

“Healthy living is not only about eating right but also being physically active is key to maintaining a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle. Aside fortifying our products with the necessary micronutrients to address under-nutrition, we at Nestle encourage healthy eating habits and active lifestyles through avenues such as the Milo U-13 Champions League to ensure good health

READ ALSO:Ghanaian Players Abroad WAFA ace Aminu Mohammed in Spain for treatment

The Ghana Education Service also added their voice to this fabulous initiative since there were schools involved.

This was done through the Deputy Director of the Ghana Education Service Mr Anthony Boateng. He noted that football has the ability to connect and empower communities through passion it elicits and its accompanying lessons.

He also thanked Nestle Ghana for collaborating with GES for the tournament “I want to thank Nestle Ghana Limited for partnering the Ghana Education Service in this noble idea of identifying and nurturing budding soccer talents from grassroots and also augmenting Government’s policy intervention by providing this platform for our younger children’’.

Mr Boateng urged other corporate institutions to emulate the shining example of Nestle

The 2018 edition of the MILO U-13 Champions League will unfold in three major stages which will be the District, Regional and National finals

READ ALSO:

The format will have 48 schools which will compete in four zones. 10 schools will advance to the finals which will be at the Paa Joe Park on the campus of the  Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana.

Each of these 10 schools which will make the final showdown will represent the 10 Regions in Ghana.

Zone 1 will have schools from the three northern regions which will be hosted at  Bolgatanga Senior High School from the 16 to 18 May,2018

Zone 2 will have schools from the Brong Ahofo and Ashanti Region which will be hosted at Prempeh College in Kumasi from 30 May to 1 June,2018

Zone 3 which had schools from Central and Western will play at Adisadel College from 6 to 8 June, 2018.

READ ALSO:Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring

Zone 4 will also have teams from Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta region.

Stephen Appiah who is the official brand icon and ambassador will be tasked to handle the soccer clinic where he takes schoolchildren and match officials through football drills.

The finals will be at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi from the 19 to the 23 June,2018

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Holders Australia land Syria, Jordan in Asian Cup draw Football Holders Australia land Syria, Jordan in Asian Cup draw
Scottish League: Steven Gerrard appointed as coach of Rangers Scottish League Steven Gerrard appointed as coach of Rangers
Football: Botswana minnows lead group after Ahly, Esperance draw Football Botswana minnows lead group after Ahly, Esperance draw
Football: Beaten Man Utd lacked desire at Brighton - Mourinho Football Beaten Man Utd lacked desire at Brighton - Mourinho
Football: Amiens hold PSG as Nimes end 25-year wait for promotion Football Amiens hold PSG as Nimes end 25-year wait for promotion
Football: Neuer running out of time to prove World Cup fitness Football Neuer running out of time to prove World Cup fitness

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
8 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers'...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew voted Swansea Player...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbersbullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

GFA Presidential Election I haven’t promised not to seek re-election- Kwesi Nyantakyi
Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in video
Abby Dahlkemper (R) has played 18 matches for the United States and plays for the league-leading North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League
Football US women's defender Dahlkemper warned over acne medication
Luyanda Ntsahngase South African midfielder dies after being struck by lightning