Abedi Pele to Andre Ayew

news

Ghana has indeed had an array of talent in the heart of its midfield. Abedi Ayew Pele has been rated as one of the best Ghanaian players of all time as he wore the iconic no 10 jersey.

Abedi Pele retired from the senior national team the Black Stars in 1998 and 20 years later we have his son Andre Ayew were the no 10 jersey. We trace players who have occupied the no 10 jersey from when Abedi Pele retired from till date.

READ ALSO:Black Stars player Albert Adomah named in English Championship Team of the Season

Charles Akonnor

After Abedi Pele retired, Charles Akonnor was named captain of the Ghana Black Stars and was bestowed the no 10 jersey.

He captained Ghana in the 2000 African Cup of Nations led to the quarterfinals and was not part of the squad in 2002.

Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah took over the jersey and the armband eventually after Akonnor departed the Black Stars set up. Appiah led the team to the 2006 World Cup with the no 10 jersey but did not make it to the 2008 African Cup and that was when he had to relinquish the jersey.

He then reclaimed it at the 2010 World Cup and that was to be the last major tournament Stephen Appiah played for the Black Stars

Kwadwo Asamoah

The midfielder who now plays for Juventus first acquired the jersey when Stephen Appiah could not make it to the 2008 African Cup of Nations.

He relinquished it for the 2010 World Cup. However in December 2011 Kwadwo Asamoah relinquished the jersey for personal reasons prior to the 2012 African Cup of Nations.

READ ALSO:Black Stars: Did India beat Ghana 100-1? - Black Stars

Abedi Pele's son Andre Ayew then took over the jersey for the 2012 African of Nations and has worn it ever since.