Adebayor and Konkoni go joint on GPL topscorers chart

news

Victorien Adebayor is establishing himself as Inter Allies' go to man after he bagged the goal that won the Tema boys all the three points on match day 12 of the GPL to go joint topscorer with Hafiz Konkoni on the Ghana Premier League goal king chart.

Charles Boateng of West African Football Academy (WAFA) the joint top scorers by a goal.

Adebayor is now on seven goals and he will go head to head with Bechem United's marksman Hafiz Konkoni as the season heats up.

READ MORE: Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL

Followed by four (4) goal heroes Patrick Razak (Hearts of Oak), Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea), William Opoku Mensah (Karela United), Zuberu Sharani (Dreams FC) and Medeama’s Kwame Boateng.

Veteran striker Alex Asamoah and one-time winner of the individual accolade scored over the weekend to take his tally to three goals.