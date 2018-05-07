Home > Sports > Football >

Adebayor and Konkoni go joint on GPL topscorers chart


Ghana Premier League Adebayor and Konkoni go joint on GPL topscorers chart

The Nigerien scored a goal over the weekend to go level with Hafiz Konkoni on seven Ghana Premier League goals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Adebayor and Konkoni go joint on GPL topscorers chart
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Victorien Adebayor is establishing himself as Inter Allies' go to man after he bagged the goal that won the Tema boys all the three points on match day 12 of the GPL to go joint topscorer with Hafiz Konkoni on the Ghana Premier League goal king chart.

Charles Boateng of West African Football Academy (WAFA) the joint top scorers by a goal.

Adebayor is now on seven goals and he will go head to head with Bechem United's marksman Hafiz Konkoni as the season heats up.

READ MORE: Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL

Followed by four (4) goal heroes Patrick Razak (Hearts of Oak), Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea), William Opoku Mensah (Karela United), Zuberu Sharani (Dreams FC) and Medeama’s Kwame Boateng.

Veteran striker Alex Asamoah and one-time winner of the individual accolade scored over the weekend to take his tally to three goals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation English Premier League Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation
Football: Giggs hopeful of full recovery for stricken mentor Ferguson Football Giggs hopeful of full recovery for stricken mentor Ferguson
Video: Watch Frank Acheampong's brace in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Video Watch Frank Acheampong's brace in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto
Football: Five talking points in the Bundesliga Football Five talking points in the Bundesliga
Football: Nigeria's Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup Football Nigeria's Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA
Alex Ferguson: Former Manchester United boss has emergency surgery Alex Ferguson Former Manchester United boss has emergency surgery
Sports News: Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy Sports News Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments on...bullet
5 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
7 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and Ransford...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble...bullet
9 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
10 Ernest Sowah Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper ready to join rivals...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted he met with representatives of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann in October
Football Barca president admits to meeting Griezmann representatives
Egypt's Al Ahly and Esperance of Tunisia drew 0-0 in their group opener in Borg El Arab
Football Five CAF Champions League talking points
Iker Casillas added the Portuguese title to the five La Liga crowns he won with Real Madrid
Football Spanish veteran Casillas wants to carry on
Mazic took charge of Germany's 1-0 win over Chile in last year's Confederations Cup final
Football Serbia's Milorad Mazic to referee Champions League final