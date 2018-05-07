Adebayor and Konkoni go joint on GPL topscorers chart

The Nigerien scored a goal over the weekend to go level with Hafiz Konkoni on seven Ghana Premier League goals.
Charles Boateng of West African Football Academy (WAFA) the joint top scorers by a goal.
Adebayor is now on seven goals and he will go head to head with Bechem United's marksman Hafiz Konkoni as the season heats up.
Followed by four (4) goal heroes Patrick Razak (Hearts of Oak), Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea), William Opoku Mensah (Karela United), Zuberu Sharani (Dreams FC) and Medeama’s Kwame Boateng.
Veteran striker Alex Asamoah and one-time winner of the individual accolade scored over the weekend to take his tally to three goals.