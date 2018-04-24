Adebayor complete road project leading to his lavish house

news

Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor has always wanted to make a private road. The time is now.

The former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur star shared his delight in executing the project he has wanted for some time now. The Instagram post which has had plaudits for Adebayor’s intent and good works.

Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor posted the video with the caption:

“I have always wanted to have my private road. Today I am able to put the project together. Here I am dancing on my private road leading to my house some. If you want something in life, believe in it and most importantly fight for it. How should I name this road guys? Any suggestions?”

Adebayor has played for a host of clubs during his career as a footballer, captaining Togo at the national level.