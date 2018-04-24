Adebayor complete road project leading to his lavish house

Adebayor believed and fought for what he wished for. Now, he has a new road leading to his home.
The former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur star shared his delight in executing the project he has wanted for some time now. The Instagram post which has had plaudits for Adebayor’s intent and good works.
Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor posted the video with the caption:
“I have always wanted to have my private road. Today I am able to put the project together. Here I am dancing on my private road leading to my house some. If you want something in life, believe in it and most importantly fight for it. How should I name this road guys? Any suggestions?”
SEA, I have always wanted to have my private road. Today I am able to put the project together. Here I am dancing on my private road leading to my house some. If you want something in life, believe in it and most importantly fight for it. How should I name this road guys? Any suggestions? SEA, j'ai toujours voulu avoir ma route priv#emo#w6k=##e. Aujourd'hui, je suis capable de concr#emo#w6k=##tiser ce projet. Petite danse ici sur ma route priv#emo#w6k=##e menant vers ma maison. Si vous voulez quelque chose dans la vie, croyez en vous et surtout battez vous. Comment devrais-je nommer cette route les gars? Des suggestions? @djboto10 @vandouv2.0 @mr_bawa @team_adebayor #emo#8J+klA==## #emo#77iP###emo#8J+PmA==###emo#8J+Pvg==###GodFirst #FlyMood #RelaxMood #ChillTime #Believe #KeepMoving #SomePeopleBelieveInJuju #IbelieveInJesus #SEAsalute #GodIsGood #GeneralSEA #Focus #LoveMyLife #Lifestyle #FunTime #NoTimeToCheckTime #LifesGood
Adebayor has played for a host of clubs during his career as a footballer, captaining Togo at the national level.