Home > Sports > Football >

Adebayor complete road project leading to his lavish house


Private Road Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his lavish house

Adebayor believed and fought for what he wished for. Now, he has a new road leading to his home.

  • Published:
Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his lavish house play

Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his lavish house
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor has always wanted to make a private road. The time is now.

The former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur star shared his delight in executing the project he has wanted for some time now. The Instagram post which has had plaudits for Adebayor’s intent and good works.

READ MORE: Micheal Essien has no plans of coaching after retirement

Funny Face's birthday wish to Adebayor will crack you up play

Funny Face's birthday wish to Adebayor will crack you up

(Ghanacelebrities)

 

Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor posted the video with the caption:

“I have always wanted to have my private road. Today I am able to put the project together. Here I am dancing on my private road leading to my house some. If you want something in life, believe in it and most importantly fight for it. How should I name this road guys? Any suggestions?”

SEA, I have always wanted to have my private road. Today I am able to put the project together. Here I am dancing on my private road leading to my house some. If you want something in life, believe in it and most importantly fight for it. How should I name this road guys? Any suggestions? SEA, j'ai toujours voulu avoir ma route priv#emo#w6k=##e. Aujourd'hui, je suis capable de concr#emo#w6k=##tiser ce projet. Petite danse ici sur ma route priv#emo#w6k=##e menant vers ma maison. Si vous voulez quelque chose dans la vie, croyez en vous et surtout battez vous. Comment devrais-je nommer cette route les gars? Des suggestions? @djboto10 @vandouv2.0 @mr_bawa @team_adebayor #emo#8J+klA==## #emo#77iP###emo#8J+PmA==###emo#8J+Pvg==###GodFirst #FlyMood #RelaxMood #ChillTime #Believe #KeepMoving #SomePeopleBelieveInJuju #IbelieveInJesus #SEAsalute #GodIsGood #GeneralSEA #Focus #LoveMyLife #Lifestyle #FunTime #NoTimeToCheckTime #LifesGood

A post shared by The Real Adebayor (@e_adebayor) on

 

Adebayor has played for a host of clubs during his career as a footballer, captaining Togo at the national level.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Micheal Essien has no plans of coaching after retirement Ghanaian Players Abroad Micheal Essien has no plans of coaching after retirement
Football: Tudor reign begins as Udinese axe Oddo Football Tudor reign begins as Udinese axe Oddo
Football: Cahill handed three-match ban for violent conduct Football Cahill handed three-match ban for violent conduct
Football: Leeds United plan to tour crisis-hit Myanmar sparks criticism Football Leeds United plan to tour crisis-hit Myanmar sparks criticism
Football: Angry Buffon blasts talk of Benatia rift Football Angry Buffon blasts talk of Benatia rift
Breaking News: George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice President Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice President

Recommended Videos

Sports: Mohamed Salah wins PFA player of the year Sports Mohamed Salah wins PFA player of the year
Video: Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfit Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfit
English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in mother's housebullet
2 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
3 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for Ghanabullet
4 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
5 English Premier League Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Yearbullet
6 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer injuriesbullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko end winless run with win...bullet
9 Europe's Topscorer Salah leads Messi in the run for...bullet
10 Safe In La Liga Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet

Football

Henri Michel Ex-Cameroon and France coach dies aged 70
Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch Frank Acheampong fifth goal of the season for his Chinese outfit
Last minute decision over David Alaba's fitness after the Bayern left-back sat out training with a thigh strain
Football Bayern wait on Alaba for Real semi-final
Russia's anti-racism inspector Alexei Smertin defended by World Cup hosts over embezzlement probe
Football World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe