Aduana Stars edge former African Champions

Aduana Stars managed a slim 1-0 win over E.S Setif of Algeria 1-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of the first round of the CAF Champions League at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium, Dormaa.

It was a day that fans who trooped to Dormaa to watch Aduana Stars play would have only one name on their lips, that is Zakaria Mumuni who produced a man of the match performance on the day.

The first half ended goalless, with Aduana Stars failing to threat the goal area of the visitors- Striker like Nathaniel Asamoah, Derick Sasraku and Bright Adjei were a pale shadow of themselves in the afternoon.

It was after the break that Zakaria Mumuni who was hovering around in the attacking third of the game gave the defence men of Setif much work to do.

And in a move the former WAFA attacking midfielder created space in the Moroccans goal area and was brought down in the process.

Sam Adams who came on in the second half stepped up for the resultant spot kick and converted it perfectly in what stood as the only goal of the game.

Aduana Stars fought very hard for a second goal, but to no avail as the Setif backline stood the test to hold the Dormaa lads.