Aduana Stars humble Inter Allies, Kotoko & Hearts march on


Aduana Stars humble Inter Allies, Kotoko & Hearts march on

  • Published:
play
The Ghana Premier League matches continued this Sunday at the various league centers. Five games were played on Sunday with a total of 13 goals.

The game between Aduana Stars and Inter Allies recorded the biggest scoreline as the Dormaa based club thumped Tema based Inter Allies by 6 goals to nil.

Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars scored a hat-trick in the game, with additional goals from Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah and Emmanuel Akuako.

At the Baba Yara Sports stadium, Kumasi Asante Kotoko needed second half strike from Jordan Opoku to grab all the three points while rivals Hearts of Oak also managed a lone goal victory over Dreams FC courtesy Patrick Razak.

Below are all the results from games played on Sunday:

Hearts 1-0 Dreams FC

Kotoko 1-0 XI Wonders

Aduana Stars 6-0 Inter Allies

Liberty 1-1 Medeama SC

Wa All Stars 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Karela FC 3-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

credit: sportsxtra.com.gh

Football

On target: Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring
Football 'That's what friends are for': Aubameyang happy to give up hat-trick bid
Lille lost 1-0 to Amiens behind closed doors on Sunday
Football Crisis deepens as Lille lose again in empty stadium
A goalkeeping error from Lukas Hradecky saw Eintracht Frankfurt slip to a damaging defeat at Werder Bremen
Football Hradecky howler sees Eintracht top-four hopes hit
Chelsea's Eden Hazard vies with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli on Sunday
Football Pochettino hails Alli as Spurs break Chelsea curse, Arsenal leave it late