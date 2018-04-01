Aduana Stars humble Inter Allies, Kotoko & Hearts march on

news

The Ghana Premier League matches continued this Sunday at the various league centers. Five games were played on Sunday with a total of 13 goals.

The game between Aduana Stars and Inter Allies recorded the biggest scoreline as the Dormaa based club thumped Tema based Inter Allies by 6 goals to nil.

Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars scored a hat-trick in the game, with additional goals from Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah and Emmanuel Akuako.

At the Baba Yara Sports stadium, Kumasi Asante Kotoko needed second half strike from Jordan Opoku to grab all the three points while rivals Hearts of Oak also managed a lone goal victory over Dreams FC courtesy Patrick Razak.

Below are all the results from games played on Sunday:

Hearts 1-0 Dreams FC

Kotoko 1-0 XI Wonders

Aduana Stars 6-0 Inter Allies

Liberty 1-1 Medeama SC

Wa All Stars 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Karela FC 3-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

