Aduana Stars move on to play in the Confederations Cup

Aduana Stars may be out of the Champions League but they still remain in continental football as they go on to play in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Aduana Stars suffered a 4-0 defeat to Algerian counterparts ES Setif on Sunday night to totally dent their hope of advancing into the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

However there is still some respite for Ghana as Aduana Stars will then proceed to the playoff round of the CAF Confederations Cup

The “Ogya Boys” won the first leg clash on 7 March,2018 at the Nana Agymang Badu Park by 1-0 kind courtesy a goal by Sam Adams.

The two time Ghana Premier League champions then needed to achieve a favorable score line in order to advance into the group stage.

The result at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 in Setif on 18 March,2018 happened to be far from reputable as Aduana Stars lost to the Algerian Champions 4-0

This was to end the tie with 4-1 on aggregate to ES Setif

The draw for the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup will be held on 21 March,2018

The playoff round will ensue along the days of 6-7 April and 17-18 April 2018 for the 1st and 2nd leg ties respectively.