Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's death

Former Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has paid emotional tributes to Davide Astori, who died at the age of 31 on Sunday.

The Udinese midfielder who is on loan at Turkish side Bursaspor posted a message of condolence on his Twitter account indicating his mood on the shocking departure of the Italy international.

Badu tweeted: ''I’m deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Davide Astori. My thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace champ."

Fiorentina and Italy international defender Astori was found dead from a suspected heart attack in his hotel room in Udine where his team were staying ahead of Sunday's scheduled Serie A game with Udinese.

Astori leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old daughter.