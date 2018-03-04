Home > Sports > Football >

Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's death


RIP Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's death

The former Udinese midfielder is 'deeply saddened' by the death of Fiorentina skipper Davide Astori.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has paid emotional tributes to Davide Astori, who died at the age of 31 on Sunday.

The Udinese midfielder who is on loan at Turkish side Bursaspor posted a message of condolence on his Twitter account indicating his mood on the shocking departure of the Italy international.

Badu tweeted: ''I’m deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Davide Astori. My thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace champ."

Fiorentina and Italy international defender Astori was found dead from a suspected heart attack in his hotel room in Udine where his team were staying ahead of Sunday's scheduled Serie A game with Udinese.

Astori leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old daughter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Henry ready to step in but wants Wenger to have 'last word' Football Henry ready to step in but wants Wenger to have 'last word'
Football: Four-goal Bayern open 20-point lead in Bundesliga Football Four-goal Bayern open 20-point lead in Bundesliga
Football: Conte concedes 'unstoppable' City too good for Chelsea Football Conte concedes 'unstoppable' City too good for Chelsea
National Women League: Ampem Darkoa pip Prisons Ladies to retain Super Cup title National Women League Ampem Darkoa pip Prisons Ladies to retain Super Cup title
Football: Wenger defiant as Brighton rock Arsenal, City close in on title Football Wenger defiant as Brighton rock Arsenal, City close in on title
Football: Atletico would beat Barcelona if we had Messi, says Simeone Football Atletico would beat Barcelona if we had Messi, says Simeone

Recommended Videos

Confirmed: Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club Confirmed Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club
Sports: Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL Sports Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL
Sports News: Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo Sports News Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
2 Ayew Brothers Andre and Jordan combo helps Swansea to solid victorybullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for Atletico Madridbullet
4 Charles Osei Asibey Ace sports journalist ROBBED!bullet
5 English Premier League Match of the Day pundit lauds Ayew...bullet
6 Football Like father, like son: Timothy Weah makes PSG debutbullet
7 Star Madrid Zylofon Media release logo for new football teambullet
8 Milovan Rajevac Ex-Black Stars coach narrates how Asamoah...bullet
9 RIP Italy and Fiorentina footballer Davide Astori found deadbullet
10 Football Italy international Davide Astori dies of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
7 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
9 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
10 Football Premier League team of the week - 18/12/2017bullet

Football

Lyon are now winless in six league games and four points off the top three
Football Lyon's Champions League hopes hit by Montpellier draw
Fiorentina captain Davide Astori pictured on February 25
Football Conte, Buffon lead tributes to 'great', 'fantastic' Astori, dead at 31
Lionel Messi's 24th league goal of the season proved enough for Barcelona to move eight points clear at the La Liga summit
Football Barca pull clear as Messi brilliance edges out Atletico
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger suffered once more on the bench on Sunday as his team lost and the fans taunted
Football Brighton add to Wenger's woes as Arsenal lose again