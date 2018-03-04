Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's death

The former Udinese midfielder is 'deeply saddened' by the death of Fiorentina skipper Davide Astori.
The Udinese midfielder who is on loan at Turkish side Bursaspor posted a message of condolence on his Twitter account indicating his mood on the shocking departure of the Italy international.
Badu tweeted: ''I’m deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Davide Astori. My thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace champ."
Fiorentina and Italy international defender Astori was found dead from a suspected heart attack in his hotel room in Udine where his team were staying ahead of Sunday's scheduled Serie A game with Udinese.
Astori leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old daughter.