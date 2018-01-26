This is how President Akufo-Addo expressed his joy when former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah was sworn in as President of Liberia.
Thousands of people trooped to Liberia to witness the swearing in ceremony of President George Weah last week.
A dinner was organised to celebrate the new president of Liberia on his inauguration and Akufo-Addo in the company of Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway attracted the attention of the people in the auditorium with their dancing skills.
It would be recalled that George Weah beat off competition from the then incumbent Vice President of Liberia in a run-off in 2017.
George Weah is the only African Player to win the FIFA Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or.