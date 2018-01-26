Home > Sports > Football >

Video:Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration


This is how President Akufo-Addo expressed his joy when former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah was sworn in as President of Liberia.

  Published:
President of the Republic of Ghana Akufo-Addo put on his dancing shoes during the inaugural dinner held in honour of Liberian President George Weah who was sworn into office on Monday.

Thousands of people trooped to Liberia to witness the swearing in ceremony of President George Weah last week.

A dinner was organised to celebrate the new president of Liberia on his inauguration and Akufo-Addo in the company of Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway attracted the attention of the people in the auditorium with their dancing skills.

It would be recalled that George Weah beat off competition from the then incumbent Vice President of Liberia in a run-off in 2017.

George Weah is the only African Player to win the FIFA Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or.

