Is sports dear to President Akufo-Addo's heart?


Black Stars Countryman Songo exposes President Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana has no idea what has happened to the 2014 Presidential Commission of Inquiry report and white paper in response to countryman Songo's question

play Akufo-Addo: I have completely forgotten about 2014 Brazil World Cup report
Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has admitted that he has completely forgotten about the 2014 Brazil FIFA World Cup report.

The President said this when he was asked by popular sports journalist Countryman Songo about the implementation of the government white paper placed on the report at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, 17th January.

Ghana was disgraced during the 2014 FIFA World Cup when the state flew monies to Brazil to pay the appearance fees of the Black Stars after the players boycotted training sessions, while preparing for their final group game against Portugal

Government responded to the public outcry and set up a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to probe into what led to Black Stars shambolic outing in Brazil.

The Commission chaired by Justice Dzamefe after several weeks of sitting and probing all parties involved on national television released their report and the President of Ghana placed a white paper on it.

However, the recommendations of the Commission which were upheld by government are yet to be implemented.

And when Akufo-Addo who took over as President last year January was asked about it, he responded that he has forgotten about the Commission’s report.

 “I have forgotten about the 2014 white paper, but I know that my Minister of Sports is fully up to it and will advice in due course what should be the reaction of my government to it” he told the press.

