Anas Aremeyaw Anas has celebrated Pulse Ghana’s Thomas Freeman Yeboah as one of the great sports journalists who have paid their dues to the industry and the country as a whole.

Multiple award-winning investigative journalist Anas, is set to premier his latest piece titled “Number 12”, which is centered on the rots in Ghana football.

The yet-to-be released exposé has already led to President Akufo-Addo reporting GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID on allegations of defrauding by false pretense, after being allowed to watch excerpts of the investigative piece.

Ahead of the public premier, which is scheduled for June 6 at the Accra International Conference Centre, Anas decided to name his sporting heroes, as well as disclose the reason behind his latest exposé.

In a lengthy article on his Facebook wall, he said his zeal to focus on Ghana football was inspired by the 2014 Commission of Inquiry report which found out that members of the Black Stars Management Committee shared a whopping amount of $577,500 among themselves.

He further took his time to enumerate the men and women who have contributed immensely to the growth of the sport in the country.

Listing his favourite past, veteran and present journalists, Anas mentioned Kwabena Yeboah, Kwabena Agyapong, Ken Bediako, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Nii Nortey Dua, Eva Okyere, among others, as people who deserve to be celebrated.

Anas’ list of impactful journalists also included Pulse Ghana’s Thomas Freeman Yeboah, renowned for his groundbreaking research works over the years.

Freeman was named in the same bracket with other active and vibrant sports journalists like Fiifi Anaman, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Moses Antwi Benefo a.k.a ‘PJ Mozah’, Felix Abayateye, Ridwan Asante, Kofi Appiah, Gary Al-Smith, Nathan Quao, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Michael Oti Adjei, George Addo Jnr, Veronica Commey, Saddick Adams ‘Obama’, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, just to mention but a few.

“I will return anon to finish my reminiscing about the journalists who have made sports a staple on Ghana’s media menu over the years. Pray I don’t choke on my food. The local delicacy I have been served has failed to take my mind off this endless musing on Ghana’s sports and

some of its non-playing heroes,” Anas stated in his article titled ‘Of Ghana’s sporting heroes and villains: the silent musings of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’.

“Not less worthy are the Fiifi Anamans, George Addo Juniors, Juliet Bawuahs, Jerome Otcheres, Sammie Frimpongs, Anim Addos, Prince Annans, Joe Larteys, Ernest Bruce Smiths, Fiifi Tackies, Thomas “Tom Krugger” Boakye Agyemangs, Nana Darkwas, Umar Farouq Atipagas, Thomas Freeman Yeboahs, Yaw Osagyefo Anamans, Enoch Worlanyor Wallaces, Yakubu Zambangas, (Northern Region), Richard Ntows, (Brong Ahafo) as well as the Tony Nkrumah Boatengs, George Kuntu Blanksons (Western Region) and so many other talented and industrious sports media professionals across Ghana. I hope I will be forgiven for not mentioning any sports journalist practising outside the five regions mentioned here,” he added.



Freeman, as he is popularly called, is a senior sports writer with Pulse Ghana and has made several groundbreaking researches in Ghana sports.

Notable among his inputs are:



1. As a member of the GFA's Research and Information Management Committee, he played a key role to help draft the Association’s first directorate.



2. He settled the records regarding Ghana's greatest scorer on the international scene.



3. He set the records straight on the number of league titles Kotoko had won back in 2012, after Porcupine Warriors published they had won 22 titles instead of 21.

Freeman has also previously worked with media houses such Shaft FM (Obuasi), Nhyira FM, Asempa FM and Metro FM (Kumasi), before joining Pulse Ghana.