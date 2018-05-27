Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?

news

Mohamed Salah was inconsolable as he left the pitch in Kiev on Saturday night after injuring his shoulder in a challenge with Sergio Ramos.

The Egypt international was substituted on the half-hour mark during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, with the Real captain falling awkwardly onto the Liverpool forward, who stayed down in obvious discomfort with players from both sides gathering and consoling him as it became immediately apparent he would not be able to continue.

Salah was replaced by Adam Lallana on 31 minutes and the sight of the Egyptian King walking down the tunnel in tears will have set alarm bells ringing in his home country with the World Cup just three weeks away.

Salah was instrumental in helping The Pharaohs to a first World Cup in 28 years and the Egypt national team posted a message later on Saturday evening to the effect that preliminary examinations on Salah's shoulder were cause for optimism that he would be fit for the tournament in Russia.