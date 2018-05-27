Home > Sports > Football >

Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?


Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?

Egypt confirm Mohamed Salah sprained shoulder joint in Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

  • Published:
play Egypt remain 'optimistic' that Mohamed Salah, who left in a sling, will be fit for the World Cup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah was inconsolable as he left the pitch in Kiev on Saturday night after injuring his shoulder in a challenge with Sergio Ramos.

The Egypt international was substituted on the half-hour mark during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, with the Real captain falling awkwardly onto the Liverpool forward, who stayed down in obvious discomfort with players from both sides gathering and consoling him as it became immediately apparent he would not be able to continue.

Salah was replaced by Adam Lallana on 31 minutes and the sight of the Egyptian King walking down the tunnel in tears will have set alarm bells ringing in his home country with the World Cup just three weeks away.

Salah was instrumental in helping The Pharaohs to a first World Cup in 28 years and the Egypt national team posted a message later on Saturday evening to the effect that preliminary examinations on Salah's shoulder were cause for optimism that he would be fit for the tournament in Russia.

play The national team tweeted late on Saturday night that they still hold hopes he will go to Russia

 

play He left the Olimpiyskiy Stadium with his shoulder in a sling after tangling with Sergio Ramos
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Footballers across the world in praise of Gareth Bale's sensational strike UEFA Champions League Footballers across the world in praise of Gareth Bale's sensational strike
Arturo Vidal: Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool
Video: Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury
Football: Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed
Football: Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic Football Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
5 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
6 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch...bullet
7 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Liverpool were stunned by Mohamed Salah's injury, according to Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum
Football Salah injury was crushing blow admits Wijnaldum
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tweeted wishing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a rapid recovery after the Egyptian was injured when the two tangled in the Champions League.
Football After Champions League clash, Ramos wishes Salah a 'rapid recovery'
Fans in Cairo cafes watched anxiously as Egyptian star Mohamed Salah was hurt in the Champions League final.
Football Egypt's football federation optimistic on Salah's injury
Real fans celebratede deep into the night in Madrid
Football Real Madrid set for hero's welcome after European success