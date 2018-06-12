Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit – Ken Agyapong

news

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he is not intimidated by the lawsuit filed against him by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, the outspoken lawmaker said Anas cannot silence him with threats of a lawsuit.

Mr. Agyapong has been a strong critic of Anas and his work, insisting the Tiger Eye PI leader entraps his victims and also exonerates those who pay him off.

The maverick MP went to the extent of saying that Anas must be “hanged”, insisting he has been perpetrating “evil” under the guise of investigative journalism.

The constant attacks from the NPP MP has led to Anas suing him for defamation and demanding GH¢25 million in damages.

However, Mr. Agyapong insists he is not intimidated by the lawsuit, insisting he will not be silenced by such threats.

According to him, he will continue to speak out and will pay the Ghc25 million if he’s found guilty by the court.

“I will say more because I’m not scared of the court. And let me tell you, if the court finds me guilty, I will pay Ghc25 million and it will not affect me,” Mr. Agyapong said.

“My interest is justice for everybody, and the truth must be told that Anas who was able to set up somebody is corrupt and takes higher bribes.

“..My interest is that, firstly, his procedures are wrong. Secondly, Anas, who is investigating others should first investigate himself because he is more corrupt than anybody he has exposed. If Kwesi Nyantaky took $65,000, Anas takes $100,000,” he added.

Anas’ latest exposé, titled ‘Number 12’, implicated some officials of the Ghana Football Association, including the Association’s president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi has since resigned from his post as GFA boss, whiles also quitting has his commitments with CAF and FIFA.