Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ex-Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has alleged that he was asked to pay a whopping $150, 000 in order for the ‘Number 12’ expose to be cancelled.

Nyantakyi has come under the spotlight after he was implicated in an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The football administrator was captured on tape receiving monies supposedly to compromise his position as FA boss.

He was subsequently picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and charged with defrauding by false pretense.

However, giving his side of the story, the former GFA president said most of the facts presented in the exposé do not represent what truly transpired.

He further alleged that a third party from Anas’ team approached him and requested that he pays $150,000 for the screening of the exposé to be cancelled.

“Let me also confirm that there was a demand on me through a third party to part with $150k for Anas to drop the videos on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand,” Nyantakyi wrote in a press statement.

He vowed to clear his name from all allegations leveled against him, whiles calling on Anas and his team to release an unedited version on the video without any added commentary.

“My humble request to the Ghanaian public now is this, having heard my side, whatever your view is, please tell Anas to let you have the benefit of the full video devoid of his prior commentary and advice. You are capable of understanding things yourself. Unfortunately, I do not have a video to show you because I dealt with people I trusted to be businessmen because they were introduced to me by a person I knew well. I have learnt the bitter way that the fact you trust someone does not mean you must trust who they trust,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi has since resigned from his posts as GFA president, CAF 1 vice president, WAFU president and FIFA Council Member.