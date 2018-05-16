news

June 6, 2018, is now a relevant date in Ghana football. Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed his latest expose centres around politics and Ghana football.

With a lot of speculations and suspicions having previously been attributed to the management of the Ghana Football Association in relation to corruption, this could be the biggest revelation to unravel the truth. Maybe not.

Irrespective, Ghana's attention has been drawn to the fact this Anas' expose could settle the scores once and for all.

A teaser of the investigation by Tiger Eye PI released on Tuesday, May 15, sparked conversations about what is to be expected when Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally spills.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed despite being interested in Anas's investigative video, he will be surprised if there is corruption in Ghana football.

Speaking in an interview with Hot FM, the Kayserispor player who has played in three different FIFA World Cup tournaments for Ghana said he has not experienced such throughout his football career.

“As the captain of the Black Stars, I’m interested in the video and will make time to watch it if only I’m in Ghana. I will be very shocked if it comes out clear that there is corruption in our game," Gyan said.

“This is because throughout my career I have not come across such an issue to date so we’re all waiting,” the former Sunderland and Al Ain player concluded.

Tiger Eye PI is scheduled to show the video on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.