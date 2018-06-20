Pulse.com.gh logo
Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song


  • Published:
The investigative journalist took to his Twitter page to share the music video of Yaa Pono’s  ‘Obia ‘Wone Ne Master’ which literally means everybody has a master.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has mocked Kennedy Agyapong and Kwesi Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song Obia Wone Master via his Twitter page.

The MP for Assin Central Constituency jumped to the defence of Kwesi Nyantakkyi after the former GFA boss was caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the Anas expose’ that has uncovered several rots in Ghana football.

Nyantakyi in the video revealed to a sheik who posed himself as a foreign investor that Kennedy Agyapong is one of the most powerful men in the ruling NPP administration, so he needed to be sorted out, amongst the President of the Republic of Ghana, his Vice President, etc to facilitate his quest to grab an investment opportunity in Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong has criticised Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ method of investigation and has also labelled him as a corrupt person who is trying to expose other corrupt people in the society.

The investigative journalist has filed a GHC 25m defamatory suit against the outspoken MP and they are ready to face off in the law court.

Anas has posted a video of Yaa Pono’s music titled ‘Obia Wone Master’ on his Twitter page and co-incidentally Yaa Pono indicated in the song that even Kennedy Agyapong has his master.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, following the expose has resigned from GFA, CAF and FIFA and is currently serving a 90 month ban for bringing the name of the game into disrepute.

