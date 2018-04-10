Home > Sports > Football >

Andre and Jordan Ayew are Swansea City’s picture perfect


Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre and Jordan Ayew are Swansea City’s picture perfect for #NationalSiblingsDay

Andre and Jordan Ayew's photo was just too good for Swansea not to tweet on National Siblings Day.

  • Published:
Andre and Jordan Ayew are Swansea City’s picture perfect for #NationalSiblingsDay play

Andre and Jordan Ayew are Swansea City’s picture perfect for #NationalSiblingsDay
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian players Andre and Jordan Ayew were handed another reunion by English Premier League club Swansea City during the January transfer window.

The duo who had previously played together at French club Olympique Marseille have already given the Welsh club some great football help in their bid to beat relegation and also some great photo moments.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, Swansea City took to their official Twitter handle to wish their followers a “Happy #NationalSiblingsDay!”; their picture perfect, that iconic photo of Abedi Pele’s sons.

READ MORE: Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots to teach Man United academy

 

Swansea City takes on Everton at home in their next Premier League game. Jordan Ayew who was suspended for the last three domestic games following a red card will be eligible to play in the game against Everton.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GPL: Aminu Mohammed named Ghana Premier League Player of the Month GPL Aminu Mohammed named Ghana Premier League Player of the Month
Football: Liverpool's Van Dijk-led defence set for City acid test Football Liverpool's Van Dijk-led defence set for City acid test
GFA: Don’t seek re-election – George Afriyie warns Nyantakyi GFA Don’t seek re-election – George Afriyie warns Nyantakyi
Champions League: Out of Neuer's shadow, Ulreich eager to shine in Europe Champions League Out of Neuer's shadow, Ulreich eager to shine in Europe
Champions League: Ronaldo looking better than ever ahead of Juventus return Champions League Ronaldo looking better than ever ahead of Juventus return
Khalida Popal: Former Afghan women's captain packs a punch in fight for equality Khalida Popal Former Afghan women's captain packs a punch in fight for equality

Recommended Videos

Sports: 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week Sports 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week
New Club: Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat
Ghana Premier League: GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches Ghana Premier League GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s...bullet
4 World's Best Ronaldinho has his say on the age-old Lionel Messi vs...bullet
5 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly...bullet
6 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate...bullet
7 Champions League Zidane warns Real against complacency ahead...bullet
8 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
9 GFA Don’t seek re-election – George Afriyie warns Nyantakyibullet
10 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko coach blames naive...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Division One League club invoke curses on GFA...bullet

Football

The United States, Mexico and Canada announced a joint bid to stage the 2026 World Cup on Monday, aiming to become the first three-way co-hosts in the history of FIFA's showpiece tournament
World Cup FIFA committee begins tour of North America 2026 bid
Julian Brandt was at the centre of Leverkusen's fight-back to beat Leipzig
Bundesliga Brandt stars as Leverkusen hit back to beat Leipzig
World Cup bid organisers hope Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will back a joint 2030 candidacy from Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay
World Cup Messi, Suarez to support South American host bid
Ernesto Valverde is wary of potential banana skins against Roma on Tuesday
Champions League Barcelona coach Valverde braced for Roma 'intensity'