Andre and Jordan Ayew are Swansea City’s picture perfect for #NationalSiblingsDay

Ghanaian players Andre and Jordan Ayew were handed another reunion by English Premier League club Swansea City during the January transfer window.

The duo who had previously played together at French club Olympique Marseille have already given the Welsh club some great football help in their bid to beat relegation and also some great photo moments.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, Swansea City took to their official Twitter handle to wish their followers a “Happy #NationalSiblingsDay!”; their picture perfect, that iconic photo of Abedi Pele’s sons.

Swansea City takes on Everton at home in their next Premier League game. Jordan Ayew who was suspended for the last three domestic games following a red card will be eligible to play in the game against Everton.