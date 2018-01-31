Andre Ayew joins Swansea City

news

Andre Ayew has signed a club record fee of £18m on his return to the Welsh side Swansea City.

The 28-year-old left Swansea to West Ham United after impressing in his debut season for a club record fee of £20.5m in the 2015-16 season.

Ayew, failed struggled to replicate the form that compelled the Hammers to break the bank for his signature and the club became impatient.

Swansea City who want to beef up their squad in their quest to avoid relegation made Andre Ayew a major transfer target, but had their first offer of £15m rejected.

However, on transfer deadline day Andre Ayew finally realized his desire to rejoin Swansea City, after the Swans made an improved bid of £18m, with the possibility of rising to £20m