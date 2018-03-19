Andre Ayew outlines his West Ham achievements despite 'disappointing' move

news

Andre Ayew’s transfer from Swansea City to West Ham United was a mega-deal.

Having gone in as West Ham United’s most expensive player ever, the pressure was already on for the Black Stars player.

First game against Chelsea and the Ghanaian player had to struggle with a recovery back from an injury sustained the Blues rather than consistency at his new club.

The former Olympique Marseille player admits it wasn’t the best of stints at the Hammers but did not like the fact the manager who signed him, Slaven Bilic had to pay the price.

Andre Ayew said in an interview with The Independent concerning his time at West Ham United:

“I have to say it wasn’t the best and did not go as we all wished for but that is football.

“I am disappointed and I felt it so hard that Slaven had to pay the price for disappointment.”

Swansea’s Ghanaian player went on to highlight some good facts in relation to his football at West Ham.

“The consistency wasn’t there because of a lot of factors but check the numbers I scored more than any other West Ham player in the entire 2017 in all competitions and even as of now I have six goals for them in all competitions this season,” Ayew disclosed.

“Only Marko [Arnautovic] has more and even now that is only seven.

“I feel I could have given more if I was fit throughout that is the game now and things move at a fast pace.”

Andre Ayew’s Swansea City are just three points above the relegation zone with eight games till the end of the season.