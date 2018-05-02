Asamoah Gyan announces latest venture

news

Asamoah Gyan has announced the latest addition to his investment conglomerate which is the BJ’s Sports Bar.

According to Graphic Sports a close source has informed them that the BJ’s Sports Bar is under construction and it is situated at Osu in Accra.

Asamoah Gyan who has numerous investment ventures including Mama Vits Noodles and Rice, water (Paradise Pac), transport, real estate, mining, student hostels and the aviation industry (Baby Jet Airlines) took to his Instagram page to announce the newest addition to his investment. conglomerate.

Gyan in a post on Instagram shared the logo of the BJ's (Baby Jets's) Sports Bar and stated that the pub will be opening very soon.

He posted: "Testing 1.....2....3..... we will be opening very soon. Please follow @bjsportsbar for more details...".

Gyan 32, is currently plying his trade in Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Ligue.