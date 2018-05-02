Home > Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan announces latest venture


BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venture

The Black Stars skipper took to Instagram page to announce that he is set to open a new venture by name BJ’s Sports Bar

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Asamoah Gyan announces latest venture
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asamoah Gyan has announced the latest addition to his investment conglomerate which is the BJ’s Sports Bar.

According to Graphic Sports a close source has informed them that the BJ’s Sports Bar is under construction and it is situated at Osu in Accra.

READ MORE: Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munich

Asamoah Gyan who has numerous investment ventures including Mama Vits Noodles and Rice, water (Paradise Pac), transport, real estate, mining, student hostels and the aviation industry (Baby Jet Airlines) took to his Instagram page to announce the newest addition to his investment. conglomerate.

Gyan in a post on Instagram shared the logo of the BJ's (Baby Jets's) Sports Bar and stated that the pub will be opening very soon.

He posted: "Testing 1.....2....3..... we will be opening very soon. Please follow @bjsportsbar for more details...".

Gyan 32, is currently plying his trade in Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Ligue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Red Marked: Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more years Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more years
Learning Trip: Stephen Appiah shares lovely moments at Andre Ayew’s former club West Ham Learning Trip Stephen Appiah shares lovely moments at Andre Ayew’s former club West Ham
UEFA Champions League: Head to head: Roma vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League Head to head: Roma vs Liverpool
Comeback: Jeffrey Schlupp lauds Crystal Palace medics for early injury return Comeback Jeffrey Schlupp lauds Crystal Palace medics for early injury return
Ghana Premier League: Fixtures and officials for match day 11 Ghana Premier League Fixtures and officials for match day 11
Scouting: Maxwell Konadu visits Thomas Partey, Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng in Spain Scouting Maxwell Konadu visits Thomas Partey, Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng in Spain

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
4 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern...bullet
5 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
6 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as...bullet
7 Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards
Karim Benzema
Football Real and Benzema deliver when it matters to reach Champions League final
Confident smile: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp addresses the media in Rome
Football Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final
Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos
Football 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win