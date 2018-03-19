Home > Sports > Football >

Aubameyang parks cars worth £850,000 outside his hotel


Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just imported a new array of cars worth £850,000 to settle in his new home

Arsenal striker Pierre Aubameyang is living the live as he imported 4 new cars and had them parked in front of a hotel where he resides.

The Gabonese marksman moved to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window and is doing all his best to settle in.

This includes importing four of the cars he used to drive back in Germany.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought in Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart (valued at £140,000), a Lamborghini Aventador (£270,000), a Ferrari 812 Superfast (£250,000) and a Range Rover Sport Mansory (£150,000).
Aubameyang’s cars which are now parked outside of his already luxurious resident hotel in total is worth £850,000 with 2million worth of cars back in Germany.

Aubameyang has scored 3 goals in matches and that would look to be some good return for well renowned forward

It seems he might as well need something to drive him around town to keep him settled in London.

