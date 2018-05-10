Home > Sports > Football >

Huddersfield 1-1 draw at Chelsea has virtually pushed Swansea City into the relegation mud.

Swansea City would need the eight wonder in the world to escape relegation after Huddersfield secured a one all draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Swansea City needed Chelsea to win to keep their hopes alive entering into the final day of the season.

And after Huddersfield put up a spirited display at Chelsea, the only mathematical calculation left for the Welsh side to survive is a 10-0 victory at Stoke City, while expecting Southampton to slip on final day against Manchester City, which is virtually impossible in this age and time.

This will be the second season in a row that Jordan Ayew who was voted as the Swansea City Player of the Season is going to go down with a club. Last season Jordan could save Aston Villa.

Andre Ayew rejoined Swansea City after he failed to live up to the billing at West Ham United, but the former Marseille marksman couldn’t turn things around for the Swans and he is on his way to the Championship with his junior brother Jordan Ayew, if a topflight side doesn’t come for their services.

