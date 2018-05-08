Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal

news

Fans of Juventus have feel betrayed by Kwadwo Asamoah who is bent on continuing to ply his trade in Italy when his deal with Juventus in the upcoming summer.

According the Italian tabloid jmania.it, Asamoah who is eyeing much playing time has turned down a three-year contract renewal offered by Juventus and has rather signed a pre-contract to join their rival club Inter Milan, which the fans see as lack of loyalty on the part of the Ghanaians.

The reports further indicates that the fans expect Kwadwo Asamoah to follow the example of Stephen Lichtsteiner who has announced he will playing for a different side, but not in Italy as he heads to Borussia Dortmund from Juventus.

Lichtsteiner said in a post match interview,"Next club? The fans know that I will not make 'wrong' choices ... I can not say the name - he continued - because I have not signed anything yet, but I will go far from Italy. When the season ends, I will clarify everything " .

Kwadwo Asamoah will is on the verge of winning his 6 Italian league with Juventus.

However, in the past three seasons he has been struggling to find much playing time with the Italian giants, especially after the arrival of Brazilian Sandro, coupled with recurring injuries.