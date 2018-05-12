Home > Sports > Football >

Baba Rahamn returns to action after one-year absence


Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after one-year absence

Baba Rahman was introduced in the 58 minute for Yveheniy Konoplyanka for his first game of the Bundesliga season which happened to be the last game of the season.

  Published:
play
Ghana international Abdul Baba Rahman returned to action for the first time in over a year as his Schalke side pipped Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0.

His inclusion and return to the game had been coming after he was named in the matchday squad for the game against his former club Augsburg last week but he could only watch from the bench as his side run out 2-1 winners on the day.

 

Guido Burgstaller’s 11th goal of the season settled and secured all three points to ensure that Schalke finished the season on 63 points and in second place with the incentive being a return to Champions League football next season.

Baba’s fellow Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng played the entire duration for Frankfurth in what was a frustrating afternoon for him.

