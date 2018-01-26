news

Baba Rahman has signed a a one and half years loan deal with Schalke 04 after passing his medical with the German giants.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian defender after struggling with fitness for the past one year, following a career threatening knee injury denying him of much playing time at Schalke 04 while he was on loan with the German side.

Schalke O4 and his parent club Chelsea helped his recovery process and after getting back to full fitness the new coach of the former Tedesco, who didn’t hide his interest in signing the player has fulfilled it to augment his squad.

READ MORE: Ghanaian footballer remanded on robbery charge

However, there is a clause that says Chelsea can recall Baba Rahman anytime they need his services.

Baba Rahman impressed when spent six months loan term with the side before he got injured, playing 13 games to give now Arsenal player Saed Kolasinac.

The Ghanaian defender has completed his loan move to the Bundesliga outfit

Baba Rahman has finally completed his loan switch from Chelsea FC to Schalke 04.

Baba Rahman who last played for the Black Stars during the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon is expected to give coach Kwesi Appiah a lot of options for his team during national team football.