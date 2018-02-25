Black Queens wins WAFU Women's Zone B Cup!

news

Ghana's senior female team, Black Queens have clinched the maiden WAFU Women's Zone B cup following a hard-fought victory in the final against Ivory Coast.

A first-half strike by Jane Egyir was all the Queens needed as they got a sweet revenge for their first match defeat in the competition and also lift the trophy.

Egyir calmly converted from close range and despite the incessant pressure from the Ivorians, buoyed by home fans, the Queens remained resolute at the back to claim the victory.

With the win, head coach Mercy Tagoe becomes the first female coach to win a trophy with the Black Queens after barely two months in charge.

Tagoe was appointed interim manager following the surprise resignation of Mas -Ud Didi Dramani. She will be hoping to replicate this feat when Ghana host the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in November.