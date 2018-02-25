Home > Sports > Football >

Black Queens wins WAFU Women's Zone B Cup!


WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup

A first-half strike by Jane Egyir was all the Queens needed as they got a sweet revenge for their first match defeat in the competition and also lift the trophy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana's senior female team, Black Queens have clinched the maiden WAFU Women's Zone B cup following a hard-fought victory in the final against Ivory Coast.

A first-half strike by Jane Egyir was all the Queens needed as they got a sweet revenge for their first match defeat in the competition and also lift the trophy.

Egyir calmly converted from close range and despite the incessant pressure from the Ivorians, buoyed by home fans, the Queens remained resolute at the back to claim the victory.

With the win, head coach Mercy Tagoe becomes the first female coach to win a trophy with the Black Queens after barely two months in charge.

Tagoe was appointed interim manager following the surprise resignation of Mas -Ud Didi Dramani. She will be hoping to replicate this feat when Ghana host the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in November.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dubai International Cup: Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win 2018 Dubai International Cup Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win 2018 Dubai International Cup
Football: Marseille's Pele will attempt to shut out PSG's superstar Football Marseille's Pele will attempt to shut out PSG's superstar
Football: Skriniar, Ranocchia rescue dire Inter against Benevento Football Skriniar, Ranocchia rescue dire Inter against Benevento
Football: Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach Football Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach
Football: Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead
Football: Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
2 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
5 Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari...bullet
7 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to...bullet
8 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated...bullet
9 Sellas Tetteh GFA made a big mistake announcing head...bullet
10 Infamous This horrifying record shows Kotoko have lost...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
8 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

First timer: Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates his first Barcelona league goal in Saturday's rout of Girona
Football Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal
Upside down feeling: Toulouse midfielder Yannick Cahuzac sees Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar take a tumble
Football Frustrated Monaco coach wants VAR after controversial penalty
Agony: Robert Lewandowski feels the pain as Bayern Munich are held 0-0 by Hertha Berlin
Football Lewandowski, Heynckes miss records as Bayern held
Former Italy head coach Antonio Conte, now coaching Chelsea, is among those linked to the coaching job
Football 'Surprise names' in line for Italy coaching job