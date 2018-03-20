Home > Sports > Football >

Black Star’s new 2018 jersey by Puma


Puma Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be missed at the World Cup

Puma just released a new white jersey for the Black Stars of Ghana and you need to check it out.

  • Published:
Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be missed at the World Cup play

Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be missed at the World Cup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Black Stars of Ghana missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

Having played in the last three editions of the tournament, missing out on what had become some form of a regular is sad for Ghanaians.

Puma, however, makers of the Black Stars jerseys did not leave Kwesi Appiah’s boys out when they rolled out official jerseys for their clients who will be representing at the world’s top national football competition in June.

The sportswear company revealed 10 white kits for its national teams. The white kits feature designs from individual colours from countries.

READ MORE: Andre Ayew outlines his West Ham achievements despite 'disappointing' move

Countries who have new kits from Puma include Uruguay, Switzerland, Senegal and Serbia.

Check out the jerseys.

New jersey for the Black Stars of Ghana play

New jersey for the Black Stars of Ghana

White kit for Cameroon play

White kit for Cameroon
Kit for Senegal play

Kit for Senegal
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Reginald Lathbridge: Another top Ghanaian referee banned for life Reginald Lathbridge Another top Ghanaian referee banned for life
Football: Dutch great Koeman prepared for 'big and difficult' challenge Football Dutch great Koeman prepared for 'big and difficult' challenge
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Michael Essien parts ways with Persib Bandung Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien parts ways with Persib Bandung
Ghana Premier League: Mohammed zakari masterminded Kenichi's outfit's 3-0 win at Tema stadium Ghana Premier League Mohammed zakari masterminded Kenichi's outfit's 3-0 win at Tema stadium
Paul Pogba: Midfielder can't be happy at United - Deschamps Paul Pogba Midfielder can't be happy at United - Deschamps
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Michael Essien released by Indonesian club Persib Bandung Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien released by Indonesian club Persib Bandung

Recommended Videos

Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side
English Premier League: Team Of The Week 19.3.18 English Premier League Team Of The Week 19.3.18



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Results on match day 1 of the GPLbullet
2 Newly imported fleet Aubameyang parks cars worth £850,000 outside his...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this...bullet
4 UEFA Champions League 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after...bullet
5 CAF Champions League Aduana Stars move on to play in the...bullet
6 Friendly Game Winful Cobbinah’s brace hands Hearts of Oak victorybullet
7 CAF Champions League Ghanaian champions suffer 0-4 defeat in...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder registers...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien released by...bullet
10 Victorien Adebayor Inter Allies star wins first man of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
5 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

The joint US-Canada-Mexico bid has long been viewed as the favourite to stage the 2026 World Cup
World Cup 2026 North America bid see no anti-US backlash
 
UEFA Champions League Check out Ben Yedder’s reaction when he first met Pogba following Manchester’s 2-0 defeat to Sevilla
Lyon's fans set off flares and clashed with police before their home Europa League game with CSKA Moscow
Football Lyon facing possible European ban after UEFA charges
Thousands of fans gathered for Davide Astori's funeral after his sudden death rocked Italian football
Davide Astori Fiorentina rename training ground after former captain