Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be missed at the World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

Having played in the last three editions of the tournament, missing out on what had become some form of a regular is sad for Ghanaians.

Puma, however, makers of the Black Stars jerseys did not leave Kwesi Appiah’s boys out when they rolled out official jerseys for their clients who will be representing at the world’s top national football competition in June.

The sportswear company revealed 10 white kits for its national teams. The white kits feature designs from individual colours from countries.

Countries who have new kits from Puma include Uruguay, Switzerland, Senegal and Serbia.

Check out the jerseys.